Seniors: Two love stories run the gamut at Cinema 114

Everyone is thinking Irish as we approach St. Patrick’s Day. A wonderful new love story plops us right in the middle of Ireland. In the Senior Activity Center at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16 we are going to show Amy Adams and Matthew Goode in a 2010 picture called “Leap Year.”

Anna has been with her boyfriend for four years and still no engagement ring. It’s Leap Year and everyone knows it is acceptable for females to propose on leap day in Ireland. Anna’s love is in Ireland for a conference so she decides, why not join him on February 29 and propose. She thinks that would be cute and romantic. As we know, “the best laid plans of mice and men oft times go astray.” Her plane is forced to land at the other end of Ireland and now she has only a few days to get to Dublin. This trip is in laid-back Irish country, and she requires the help of the handsome and carefree Declan played by charming Matthew Goode. The road to love gets complicated for her and simple for him. The uptight American Anna remains confused by the casual Irish charmer.

Join us for hot popcorn, cold drinks and silly laughs. The soft chairs are waiting and so are Mimi and I. Bring a friend. There is a lot of room.

On Wednesday, March 30 we will show the other end of the love spectrum in a picture called “Ruthless People.” In this film Danny Devito plays a loathsome millionaire who is the most ruthless man alive. When his shrill wife Barbara is grabbed by inept kidnappers, Sam (heart of) Stone cries tears of joy. When they ask for ransom, he refuses to pay. When they threaten to kill her he gets together with his girlfriend and celebrates and still refuses to pay. He hopes they will kill her so he won’t have to pay her alimony.

The plot thickens when his wife, while chained in the sweet and gentle kidnapper’s basement, turns on the TV and finds an exercise program, and to relieve her boredom, starts to exercise. Since the female kidnapper (Helen Slater) is not a good cook Barbara is not eating very much. The combination helps her to lose a very stubborn 20 pounds. She is thrilled and begins to bond with her new pals. This film is raucous and outlandish with several hilarious plot twists.

Come down to the Senior Activity Center on March 30 at 2:30 p.m. and smile along with us. We will keep an eye out for all our regulars and maybe a few new friends