Seniors: Sunshine Club

News update

Our newest Senior Sunshine Club member, Carolyn Willberg, called the other day to say her brother and sister-in-law were visiting from Cincinnati and she would not be available for an interview until March 31. Carolyn, as you may remember, retired from the SISCA presidency in December 2010.

Kay Corbett, Karoline Kilb and I will be making a second trip to Syosset today to take our friend Hazel Essex out to lunch for St. Patrick’s Day. This time we plan to arrive early enough to tour her residence, the Christian Fellowship House and the grounds. Hazel still loves to walk.

It had been my plan to visit Roy Weickert Sunday, but I couldn’t reach him by phone to confirm the date. I found an album of photos that date back to October 1997 when Patty King Grimbol was manager of the Nutrition Program. Roy was the volunteer dishwasher, and the pictures of his retirement party in December 1998 are a photographic treasure.

Spring is almost here. Easter is on its way. Won’t you send a cheery note to Carolyn, Hazel and Roy, and a card of caring to our other Senior Sunshine Club members?

If you have hope, you have everything.





• Mr. John Boylan, Beacon House Veterans Center, 14 West Belmont Ave., Bayshore, NY 11760

• Mrs. Onie Byington, San Simeon, Box 2122, 61700 Rte. 48, Greenport, NY 11944

• Mrs. Yvonne Clark, P.O. Box 114, C

• Mrs. Hazel Essex, Christian Fellowship House, 369 Split Rock Rd., Syosset, NY 11791

• Mr. Arthur “Bud” Fox, P.O. Box 671, H

• Mr. Gordon Gray, The Hampton Center, 64 Country Rd. 39, Southampton, NY 11968

• Ms. Barbara L’Hommedieu, Room 221, Sunrise Senior Living, 1 Sunrise Dr., East Setauket, NY 11733

• Mrs. Gladys Pinover, Harmonicare Assisted Living, 844 Stevenson Rd., Severin, MD, 21144

• Mrs. Lillian Stile, Sunrise Senior Living, 39 Forest Ave., Glen Cove, NY 11542

• Mr. Roy Weickert, P.O. Box 877, C

• Ms. Carolyn Willberg, P.O. Box 98, C