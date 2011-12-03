Seniors: SCOFA — County Senior services

Many of you are familiar with the varied and helpful on-Island services that are available to the residents of Shelter Island who are age 60 and older. But there is another incredible source of programs and assistance available to you and that is the Suffolk County Office for the Aging (SCOFA) in Hauppauge. This dedicated and expert staff is the liaison with the 10 towns of Suffolk County for the funding and programs made available by the New York State Office for the Aging.

SCOFA coordinates a network of services available to seniors. These services include social, recreational and assistance programs that enable individuals to live independently and actively in their own communities. They provide information and referrals, connect individuals to the services they need, and help seniors with applications for benefit programs.

Some programs include case management, EISEP (Expanded In-home Services for the Elderly), EPIC (Elderly Pharmaceutical Insurance Coverage), HEAP (Home Energy Assistance Program), WRAP (Weatherization Referral and Packaging), Ombudsman, HIICAP (Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance Program), legal assistance, benefits counseling and Medicare/Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Prevention.

To apply for benefits or get information, contact the Suffolk County Office for the Aging at 853-8200 in Hauppauge or 852-1420 in Riverhead.

On Monday, March 21, the Nutrition Program will host SCOFA Casework Supervisor Kathleen Platt as a guest speaker. If you would like to attend the Dinner Bell lunch, please sign up in advance. You are also welcome to come after lunch to Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m. to listen to her presentation about a great resource.

Bring your questions and find out more about a great resource!