Seniors: It’s that time of year!

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 13 at 2 a.m. We are “springing ahead” one hour. Once you have changed all the clocks in your house — and don’t forget the one on your microwave — think about your smoke alarms and your carbon monoxide alarm. Their batteries need to be changed.

The Senior Home Repair Program has a team of professionals standing by to help you. Call Karin Bennett, the coordinator of the Home Repair Program, at 749-0291, extension 2104, to make an appointment for your battery replacement.