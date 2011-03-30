Seniors: April calendar of senior events

AARP Tax Aide: Free tax assistance at the Shelter Island Public Library, Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 11. Appointments must be scheduled in advance. Call the library at 749-0042 to reserve, and for information on what documents to bring with you.

Cinema 114: Two showings this month: Wednesday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 27 at 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. See Janet Rescigno’s previews in the April 7 issue of your Reporter.

Dinner Bell: Luncheon and social hour every Monday and Friday from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church. Suggested donation $3. Call 749-0291 (extension 2104) to reserve.

The Poker Table: Thursdays at 2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. For more information, call 749-1059.

Senior Bowling: Tuesdays at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Hall lanes. $2 per game. Call Bob at 749-1931 for information.

Senior Mah-Jongg: Mondays and Fridays, 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center, play only. Sponsored by SCAC. For more information, call 749-1059.

Silver Circle: A social and activity program every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. Lunch and transportation included. Dues are $10 per week. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

SISCA:

• The April meeting, Wednesday, April 20, at 12 noon in Fellowship Hall features a “gift auction” and Zingo. Please bring a sandwich and a mug.

• Thursday, April 28, a trip to the Arches Mall in Deer Park. (Rain destination: the Smithhaven Mall.) Depart the Presbyterian Church parking lot at 8 a.m. Return by 3 p.m. Call Trip Coordinator Mollie Strugats at 749-1456 for information and to sign up.

Yoga for Seniors: Friday class, $5 fee, continues through April 29. Monday class, free, through April 25. All classes 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Activity Center. Call Dana at 749-1059 for information.