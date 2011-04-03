Seniors: A conversation with Chris Lewis

We celebrate Women’s History Month in March. It is a time to highlight the contributions of women worldwide to events in history and to contemporary society. Here on Shelter Island, Christine Lewis — wife, mother, nursing professional, Town Councilperson — stands tall in her commitment to this community.

The following interview took place last Thursday at her home off South Ferry Road.

Who were your role models as you were growing up?

I had an aunt who was very involved in her community. She did a lot of going into people’s homes when they were sick or having babies. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was much the spirit of someone who could do anything.

I think I was in the 4th grade when I decided to become a nurse. I read a lot, books about Jane Addams who started Hull House in New York, Florence Nightingale of course, and Sister Kenny who did the polio treatment.

The year I graduated from nursing school there was a renewal of the polio epidemic. I was working at Wesley Memorial Hospital in Chicago, and we were using the Kenny treatment of alternating hot packs to help relieve muscle spasms. My supervisor then was Sena Brandt, a consummate professional, who set the course for the rest of my life.

The other person I thought was remarkable was Abigail Adams. Her husband acknowledged her intellect and her input. He sought her counsel and respected it. I’ve been fortunate to have men in my life — a father, a brother, a husband, a son — who were comfortable with and respected the role of the women in their lives. They looked for intelligent women who wanted to be involved with things.

My family lived in small towns in the midwest, probably like small towns everywhere. Everybody helped everybody, just as we do here. The thing I’m proudest about is that all my grown children find pleasure in helping out or stepping in. It’s an important lesson to teach, and I’m grateful they learned it.

Who are the women on the contemporary scene who are making significant contributions to events in history or today’s society?

I think obviously Hillary Clinton is one. I think you have to acknowledge, even if I do it with some regret, that women like Sarah Palin are making a contribution. Every contribution isn’t the one you’re welcoming.

I find it difficult to find heroes in the women in politics today because I find that they either have this sort of bright-eyed, pony-tailed babbling on about things they have very little life experience of, or they get to the place they think they want to be and begin to act like men. They feel they need to be tougher, more aggressive.

I do admire Hillary Clinton. How could you not? She’s a woman of tremendous achievement. I have to say she disappointed me greatly when she stayed with Bill Clinton because I’m a kind of, you know, that’s not for me. But I also realize, realistically, this is a very independently ambitious woman, and I’m not so sure if I were living in the White House, I might not to able to make the accommodation tolerating this … the public disgrace of it. How could you do this to your wife and daughter?

I like Michelle Obama. I think they seem to me like a solid couple; they seem to me like people with a shared vision. She is probably equipped to be more than a president’s wife by her education. But this is his time, and she’ll do this role for this time, and there may be a later time when she will go back to doing what is her particular mission.

Do you have a message for the young women of Shelter Island?

If you’re interested in running for office don’t be afraid to put yourself out there. But understand, it takes time.

Many times over the course of the years I’ve lived here, I’ve perhaps disagreed with the Reporter, but I always thought their little slogan [that used to be] over the masthead, “If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem,” was so true. If you see something you don’t like, don’t just say, ‘I don’t like it.’ Say, ‘I don’t like it; I think it would be better if you tried it this way.’

We have an astonishing group of young women; they are so talented and they work so hard.

I think we have astonishing senior citizens too. Our people are so involved. I think it’s very healthy. It keeps you active and keeps your mind working. Many of them are helping people younger than they are.

We’re very lucky to live here. The worst day in Shelter Island is better than the best day somewhere else.