Season winds down for junior Indians

The girls hosted Montauk on March 10, a team with many 8th graders who were more skilled, according to Coach Brian Becker. “It was hard for us to stay with them.” Their experience won out and the final score was 29-10, Montauk.

The Indians performed better when they travelled to Smithtown Christian, racking up an early lead. “The girls played very well but got a little tired in the end,” Coach Becker explained. That fatigue translated into sloppy errors like passing the ball out of bounds and difficulty covering properly while on defense.

They weren’t dire mistakes, however, and the Indians’ early lead gave them a cushion that just barely held them through until the final buzzer. Shelter Island won, 30-27.

The squad’s record stood at 6-3 prior to Wednesday’s game at Greenport, which wasn’t available when the Reporter went to press. The girls have just two matches left in their season, a home game against Springs Friday at 4 p.m. and an away game at Ross at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22.