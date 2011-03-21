School Board sends bonds to a May 17 vote

Voters will decide this spring whether to approve two separate bonds, one to borrow $2.237 million for renovations to the Shelter Island school building and the other to borrow $600,000 to replace the school’s Korean War-era generator, which serves as the building’s back-up power supply for the school and allows it to function as the Island’s primary emergency shelter. The School Board approved putting the bonds on the May 17 ballot at its special meeting Monday night.

The total repayment of the bonds would cost the district an estimated $4,322,538 over the next 20 years.

The board also approved asking voters to establish a capital reserve to accumulate excess Project FIT funds, at no additional cost to the taxpayer.

VOTERS TO DECIDE ON RENOVATIONS

Mr. Schneider presented the board with the bond shown during the March 14 meeting ($3.045 million) and an alternative trimmed-down bond with only what he termed “health and safety” items ($2.2.37 million), and the board approved the smaller bond. (See below for a full list of the items in the bond that will go before voters in May.)

Board member Stephen Gessner described the 13 items that remain in the bond that the board approved as “the most pressing safety and health concerns, which obviously I think that we have to do.” The 12 items cut from the list, $808,000 worth of renovations, he described as “less pressing, and in these economic times, I’m cautious about taking on more than we really have to do right now.”

Only Board President Rebecca Mundy voted in favor of the $3.045 million bond. “I think we should be prepared,” she said, as those improvements will be pressing in the future. Once the larger bond was voted down, she voted in favor of the $2.237 million bond.

Mr. Schneider clarified that the actual cost incurred by the repairs may be less than the bond amount.

The renovations in the bond that was approved by the board include $425,000 in fixes to the exterior of the building, such as cracks in the brick, mortar, keystones and parapets, some of which pose structural concerns, Business Leader Sam Schneider said.

Other items include $275,000 to replace the school’s 40-year-old water tank, which is no longer reliable, according to Maintenance Chief Mike Dunning, $550,000 for heating, ventilation and air conditioning renovations, $225,000 for electrical rewiring and $100,000.

The larger bond proposal that was voted down included items like $50,000 to install new cabinetry in the home and careers room and $200,000 to remove an interior load-bearing wall in the middle of the hallway near the main office would create a “better flow through the hallway,” according to Maintenance Chief Mike Dunning during the March 14 meeting.

The board’s vote followed a tour of the grounds led by School Business Leader Sam Schneider and Maintenance Chief Mike Dunning, who pointed out some of the areas that needed repair, a list developed through a Building Condition Survey completed by the school’s architecture firm, Mosaic Associates Architects, and with input from district personnel.

CLOSE VOTE ON GENERATOR BOND

The school’s power generator is no longer reliable, according to the district, and needs to be replaced if the school is to remain the town’s Red Cross emergency shelter.

The board voted 4-3 in favor of putting the $600,000 bond for a new generator to voters.

Police Chief James Read, the town’s emergency management coordinator, told the board that the school is the best place for an Island shelter since it is a brick structure and can hold more people than the town’s secondary shelter, the American Legion.

Ms. Mundy explained her rationale for approving the generator bond: “I feel that by putting this bond out there, the public has the option of making the decision of having a facility that is ready and available when a natural disaster happens here. I think it is unfortunate that there is no financial obligation from our town or our Town Board.”

Board member Kim Reilly commented, “I think this is a bitter pill, but it is something we need to do to step up to the plate here.”

Board members Mark Kanarvogel, Linda Eklund and Gessner were the dissenting votes. Ms. Eklund and Mr. Gessner cited the lack of monetary support from the town or the Red Cross in paying for the generator installation, which would benefit the entire town. Ms. Eklund explained, “I have a hard time, perfectly frankly, that we’re designated as an emergency shelter yet we can’t seem to get any assistance in any way shape or form in financing this.” Mr. Gessner added that the voters would be more likely to approve the renovations bond if the board put forth a “more modest proposal” of just one bond rather than two. The generator is not the district’s responsibility, he said.

PROJECT FIT RESERVE approved

The board also approved sending a Project FIT capital reserve to voters. The fund would be funded through Project FIT membership fees and would not be a cost to the taxpayer. Excess money from Project FIT fees would go into the reserve and could be spent on upgrades and renovations to the FIT Center workout facility, the ball fields and the tennis courts, with voter approval.

The board amended the language of the bond to ensure that any money leftover from this summer’s renovations to the FIT Center would be put into this capital reserve. This summer’s renovations will bring the FIT Center up to code; a vote on whether to establish this reserve will have no impact on this summer’s renovations.

The workshops are being broadcast on Channel 22. Check the “Channel 22” tab of the town website to view broadcast times.

To view the Powerpoint slides that were presented during the workshops, click on the business tab on the school website and look for the “Budget Workshop” files at the bottom of the page.

The board encourages those with questions to contact interim Superintendent Robert Parry at 749-0302, extension 408, or by email at rparry@shelterisland.k12.ny.us; or Mr. Schneider at 749-0302, extension 537, or by email at sschneider@shelterisland.k12.ny.us.

The next budget workshop is set for April 4, when the board will discuss the contingent budget and possible additions and deletions.

The board needs to adopt a budget by April 11.

OTHER ACTIONS

Prior to Monday night’s vote, the board went into executive session to discuss the discipline of personnel and legal advice regarding disciplinary measures. On March 19 and 20, the board held special meetings to go into executive session to interview superintendent candidates.

During Monday night’s meeting, the board approved Janine Mahoney to coach the intramural girls’ fitness program for $1,091.67 and rejected all bids for the FIT Center renovations and columns project. Mr. Schneider explained that the bids the district received were too high, and that the district is exploring different options to make those projects cheaper. The work will be re-bid today, he said.

The board also voted 5-2 to keep the school’s traditional calendar, rather than switching over to the Eastern Suffolk BOCES calendar, which has a total of two extra days scheduled, the day before Christmas and before Thanksgiving. The Shelter Island Faculty Association recommended that the school stay with the traditional calendar.

At the School Board’s March 14 regular session, the board took the following actions:

• Approved a trip for sophomores to go on an overnight trip to Mashomack.

• Approved the next year’s senior class trip, to either Colonial Williamsburg or Florida.

• Appointed Jessica Bosak to teach select choir, $1,688, prorated from March 10.

• Approved contracts with J.C. Broderick Associates for air monitoring services for $1,795 and with Branch Services of Ronkonkoma for asbestos abatement services for $2,500.

• Approved the contract for private school health services with Riverhead Central School District for $599.43 per student.

The items included in the renovations bond are as follows:

• $550,000 to overhaul the school’s heating, ventilation and air condition system;

• $275,000 to replace the school’s water tank;

• $175,000 to fix exterior walls;

• $25,000 to fix exterior parapets;

• $225,000 to fix exterior windows;

• $225,000 for electrical rewiring;

• $100,000 to fix elementary school bathrooms, whose tile glazing is made with lead, which needs to be abated professionally;

• $85,000 to replace elementary school carpeting, which needs professional asbestos abatement;

• $50,000 to replace doors with fire-safe doors;

• $30,000 to replace certain windows with fire-safe windows;

• $45,000 to replace the gas system that services cooking in the cafeteria;

• $7,000 to lower fire alarm levers to within reach of someone in a wheelchair and small children, in accordance with state standards;

• $445,000 in contingencies and fees.