School Board: Millions in bonds could head to a vote on May 17

Voters may soon be asked to approve $3,645,000 in bonds to make repairs to the Shelter Island School building and to replace the Korean War-era generator that serves as the back-up power supply for the school, which is designated as the Island’s primary emergency shelter.

During Monday night’s 2011-2012 budget workshop, the School Board reviewed a two-bond proposal that would cost the district an estimated $5,619,213, including interest, to be paid over the next 20 years.

The board also heard a proposal for establishing a Project FIT capital reserve fund at no cost to the taxpayers. The board will decide on March 21 whether to establish the fund and how large a bond, if any, will go to voters in May.

BOND 1: BUILDING RENOVATIONS

The bulk of planned renovations, as presented by school Business Leader Sam Schneider, would be funded by a $3.045 million bond, one of two bonds proposed. Among the most pressing renovations that would be completed through this bond are problems with the exterior structure of the building. Cracks have developed in multiple places in various spots throughout the outside of the building, including bricks, mortar, keystones and parapets. Over the years, water has frozen inside the cracks and worsened the problems.

When builders remove the bricks behind the cracks, they may find that the binding between the bricks and the cement building has rotted. “Most of these issues are caused by water that gets behind the brick, and when the water freezes, it pops the front face off,” explained Maintenance Chief Mike Dunning. In one spot, a rotted-out window lintel has “lost its structural integrity. It supports all the brick that’s above the window. It’s been compromised,” Mr. Dunning said.

The repairs would address “some serious structural concerns that our architects have with the integrity of the building,” Mr. Schneider said. Renovations to the exterior of the building would cost approximately $425,000.









A list of recommended repairs was developed through a Building Condition Survey completed by the school’s architecture firm, Mosaic Associates Architects, and with input from district personnel.

The plan calls for spending $275,000 to replace the school’s 40-year-old water tank, which is no longer reliable, Mr. Dunning said. “Better to replace now than in an emergency basis, when there’s a good chance we’d have to shut down school for a while.”

There are 22 items on the list of renovations in the first bond, plus a line for contingency costs and fees. Big ticket items include $550,000 for heating, ventilation and air conditioning renovations, $225,000 for electrical rewiring and $128,000 to replace some ceilings with drop tile so that the wiring within is accessible.

It would cost $100,000 in total to replace the elementary school bathrooms since their tile glazing is made with lead, which needs to be abated professionally. It would cost another $85,000 to remove asbestos beneath the carpeting in the elementary school wing and replace that carpeting with tiles.

The very old gas system that fuels cafeteria cooking “definitely needs an improvement,” Mr. Dunning commented, at a cost of $45,000.

At a cost of $200,000, removal of an interior load- bearing wall in the middle of the hallway near the main office would create a “better flow through the hallway,” according to Mr. Dunning. A nearby wall would be restructured to shift the load. Redoing the 20-year-old cabinetry in the home and careers room would cost $50,000.

“We obviously can’t complete all of these in one summer,” Mr. Schneider explained. “We’re recommending these projects get spread out over three, four, five years.” The contingency budget of $595,000 may seem high, Mr. Schneider said, but the district can’t reliably predict what construction costs will be in a few years.

Mr. Schneider said that the repayment of the bond would be a continuation of what the district has already been spending over the past 20 years. The district made its last payment on a bond issued in 1991 to build the elementary school wing on December 15, 2010. The approximately $4.8 million bond cost the district a total of $7,663,893.

BOND 2: EMERGENCY GENERATOR

The school’s emergency power generator is no longer reliable and needs to be replaced, according to the district. The very old generator, “vintage from the Korean War,” Mr. Dunning explained, uses retrofitted batteries to start. When the generator is running, it releases poisonous carbon monoxide, which could leak into the gymnasium if there were a problem with its venting.

The replacement would cost $600,000, including $85,000 to install emergency battery-powered lighting that would turn on if the power goes out. The $600,000 bond would cost approximately $729,938 to be repaid over the next 10 years, according to the presentation.

The school is designated the town’s emergency Red Cross shelter, but it cannot fill that role without a functioning power generator. The district is under no obligation to function as the town’s Red Cross shelter, but no practical alternative to the school has been publicly proposed.

Mr. Schneider said that neither the Red Cross nor the town was willing to contribute to the replacement of the generator at this time, but suggested that if the town chooses to contribute in the future, those funds can go to the district. Board President Rebecca Mundy noted, “if we were to put this out to the voters and the voters were looking for a place to have as a shelter, we’d be helping to benefit the community in some way but that debt is going to be sitting in our budget.”

PROJECT FIT CAPITAL RESERVE

A proposed capital reserve would function as a savings account for Project FIT funds, Mr. Schneider said. The account would be funded through Project FIT membership fees and would not be a cost to the taxpayer. Those funds could then be spent on upgrades and renovations to the FIT Center workout facility, the ball fields and the tennis courts.

Voters would then have to approve any expenditure of those funds in future years in a future vote.

A vote on the reserve would have no impact on the proposed renovations to the FIT Center that will bring it up to State Education Department codes, which are scheduled to take place this summer.

Mr. Schneider described the many renovations to the Project FIT facilities, including fixing the fencing on the tennis courts and baseball backstops and the cement on the tennis courts.

The board will decide whether to put the above items to a vote on Monday at 6 p.m. in the home and careers room.

For more on the bond issues, download the school’s March 14 PowerPoint presentation by clicking here.

For access to all PowerPoint presentations on Shelter Island School budget and bond issues, click here.