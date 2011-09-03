Roesch rolls record breaker

The first-place Holy Rollers got stopped in their tracks when they faced off against the Under Achievers. The Unders got the decisive 11-point win with their high team scores. They rolled the high team series of 3061, which included the high and third-high games of 1067 and 1049. It was good to see that George Bailey came back this week, rolling 98 pins over his average after the dismal scores that he and Bob Hall posted last week. Bob was still Bob, waiting for the golf season to open. Games of 179 and 185 were posted by Peter Carman and Chris Johnson respectively.

With the return of Louie Cicero, the Clips cooled off, dropping 7 points to the Pharmaceuticals. The Pharms did roll the third-high team game, but otherwise they dodged the bullets that the Clips’ aces were throwing. Jim Gibbs Jr. rolled the high series of the week of 547, including the third-high game of 213. Jim rolled 76 pins over his average. Kevin Lechmanski rolled the third-high series of 521. For the Pharms, Scott “One Shot” Enstine continues to bowl over his average, retaining his most improved bowling status.

In the match between the Dory Terminators and the Legionnaires, the white sheet showed that the Terms came away with an 8-point win. However — after putting the numbers into the computer — the ’Naires came away with the 8-point win. Who was the math major this night? The ’Naires rolled the second-high series of 3007 along with the second-high game of 1056. The night belonged to Mike Roesch with his high game of 230, which is also high game of the year. Six strikes in a row can get you there. Mike also had the second-high series of 531. Rolling an incredible 150 pins over his average, Mike earned Bowler of the Week honors.

The only pocket that Allan Shaw’s pocket shot found was in his pants. But after 20 attempts, he did find a mark. For the Terms, Rich Surozenski had games of 188 and 179. Although losing 5/100ths of a pin, Chris Chobor continues to breath down One Shot’s neck. And where is Jon Wilutis in this mix? He appears to be sinking faster then the Titanic. Another week goes by and Mike Loriz is better at taking care of the wood at home as opposed to on the alleys. Rumor has it that Mike’s team might be trying to sell his contract. Luckily for Mike, neither the Ladies nor the Seniors’ league has shown any interest as of this writing. For Father Peter, his mother can hold her head up high this week as he made a real split (4-7-10) and not that wussy 9-10.

The final winners of the week were the Misfits with a 7-point win over the Thunderballs. For the TBalls Bob Reylek saved his team from a shutout with his first game of 219. For another week the Misfits suffer the agony of being in the basement. Tim King rolled a 175 for the Misfits.





Week 20 Team Standings

Team Won Lost Pct.

Holy Rollers 137.0 83.0 .623

Dory Terminators 122.5 97.5 .557

Pharmaceuticals 122.0 98.0 .555

Thunderballs 112.0 108.0 .509

Louie’s Clippers 108.0 112.0 .491

Under Achievers 107.5 112.5 .489

Legionnaires 87.0 133.0 .396

Misfits 84.0 136.0 .382