Police: Winds bring down tree, wires in last week’s rain storm

During the high winds that swept the Island last Friday, February 25, police received more than a half dozen calls about downed limbs and trees blocking roadways and pulling down power lines — keeping LIPA crews and Shelter Island Highway department personnel busy in the Heights, Ram Island, Menantic and the Center, among other locations.

SUMMONSES

Following an accident on Route 114, a motorist was issued three tickets for driving at a speed not reasonable and prudent and for operating an uninspected vehicle with an unsafe tire.

ACCIDENTS

Andrew J. Eklund of Shelter Island was driving north on North Ferry Road on February 24 when he skidded off the roadway on a curve, hit a bush and came to a stop at an embankment. There was over $1,000 in damage to the front end of the vehicle and some property damage. The car had to be towed from the scene. On February 25, Patricia G. Mundus of Greenport told police that her vehicle had been parked the previous day, within an hour’s time span, in one of the lots at the IGA, Chase Bank or the Center Post Office where it was hit by an unknown vehicle, causing a minor scrape along the length of the passenger side of the vehicle and a minor dent on the rear wheel well. Damage was estimated at under $1,000.

Shelter Island Police Officer Thomas M. Cronin was driving northbound on North Midway Road in a police vehicle on February 28 when the vehicle was struck on the driver’s-side door by a deer, causing under $1,000 in damage.

OTHER REPORTS

A Menantic resident told police on February 23 that a downed tree had been cut up and removed from the rear of a property she believed to be hers and reported other ongoing complaints as well. She was advised to call police when the incidents occurred and to put up a fence delineating the property’s boundaries.

A caller reported a February 24 being continually harassed by a dog at large in a Center neighborhood. The dog’s owner was advised to keep the dog on a leash.

A caller reported hearing “hammering” in the woods on Ram Island on February 24. Police checked the area with negative results.

On February 25, police were asked to check on the welfare of a person.

Gunshots were reported in the Center on February 25; the area was patrolled with negative results.

On February 26, police followed up on a missing person report, which was resolved.

A deer carcass was reported on a property in HiLo on February 27; the Shelter Island Highway Department was notified.

A police patrol was requested for a property in the Heights on February 28.

Also on the 28th, police responded to a report of criminal intent.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported three aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on February 23, 24 and 28.