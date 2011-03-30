Police: No-show week for arrests, tickets

Several complaints were received during the week about cases of fraud. The Shelter Island Police Department confirmed that the complaints were related and that the investigation was continuing.

Following up on a March 22 report of a “snapping noise” in the Center, police found a malfunctioning electric deer fence. It was fixed temporarily and the owner advised.

On March 22, a caller reported being disturbed by construction noise at a neighboring property in Hay Beach. Police referred her to the town code, with which she was familiar, and according to the police report, she had talked to the project manager. The caller did not wish the police to follow up.

Police opened an investigation into a case of identity theft in the 2nd degree on March 22.

An open door was reported at a Montclair residence on March 23. It apparently had been blown open by high winds and police found no apparent sign of any criminal activity.

On March 23 police referred two parties concerned about visitation rights to Family Court.

Also on the 23rd, at about 9:45 p.m., police notified the highway departments in the Heights, Dering Harbor and the town about snow and sleet on the roadways. Another notice about hazardous road conditions was distributed at 5 a.m. the next morning.

A Center caller reported for the record on March 24 that unknown persons had been leaving dead animals on the property. No police action was requested at that time.

On March 24, a Hay Beach caller reported that vehicles were blocking a roadway. Police checked a construction site and found one van partially parked on the roadway. The project manager was contacted.

A case of harassment was reported on March 24; the complainant declined to press charges.

Also on the 24th, a case of criminal mischief was reported — damage to a vehicle’s tire.

A possible attempted break-in in the Center was reported on March 25. Nothing appeared to be missing, according to the police report.

A caller reported an abusive person on March 25 and was advised to notify the SIPD when the suspect was on the premises.

Three horses were reported at large on a Center roadway on March 25. The owner was at the scene to retrieve them.

On March 25, a caller reported for the record that a path had been cleared by someone on his Menantic property — for the third time.

A case of trespass in West Neck was reported on March 26; the subject was advised to stay off the property.

On March 27, a caller told police that a pick-up truck was parked at Second Bridge and that someone may have been clamming there. (It was noted in the police report that the area is closed to clamming.) The truck was gone when police arrived.

A dead deer was reported on a Center roadway on March 27; the Highway Department was notified.

Police were told on March 27 that a dog was at large in the Center; the area was checked with negative results.

On March 28, the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a small fire that had burst from a light switch in the basement of the Presbyterian Church.

Also on the 28th, a person was advised to stay off a Center property.

A burglary alarm was activated in West Neck on March 25, set off accidentally by the caretaker.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported three aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 23 and 27.