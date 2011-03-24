Police: Four arrests top police blotter

Alan G. Tous, 34, of Coram was stopped for speeding on Summerfield Place on Thursday, March 17 at about 6:45 a.m. He was subsequently charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree, driving with defective tires and unlawful possession of marijuana. Mr. Tous posted $250 station house bail and was issued an appearance ticket for a later date on the Justice Court calendar.

Gregg S. Gennari, 47, of Hampton Bays was arrested on Friday, March 18 at about 1:30 p.m. on a warrant, charging him with aggravated harassment in the 2nd degree and criminal contempt in the 2nd degree. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released on $2,000 bail, with a return to court at a later date.

On Friday, March 18 at 5:45 p.m., Charles H. Tyler Jr., 40, of Shelter Island was driving on North Ferry Road when he was stopped by police for moving from a lane unsafely. He was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated. Mr. Tyler was arraigned in Justice Court, Judge Westervelt presiding, and released on $100 bail.

John J. Garbato, 23, of Shelter Island was arrested on Monday, March 21 at 12:15 p.m. on an active warrant issued by Justice Court on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree. He was arraigned before Judge Westervelt, released on cash bail of $2,000 and directed to appear in court at a later date.

ACCIDENTS

Richard Siegler of Shelter Island told police on March 16 that he was driving on Burns Road when he hit a deer. There was no damage to his vehicle but the deer was lying by the side of the road. When police arrived, the injured deer got up and walked away; police were unable to dispatch the wounded deer safely.

On March 21, George E. Butts Jr. of Shelter Island was backing into a parking space on Grand Avenue in the Heights when he hit a parked car behind him owned by Sarah Sherwood of Shelter Island. Over $1,000 in damage was estimated to the front grille, bumper and hood of Ms. Sherwood’s vehicle and the passenger-side rear of Mr. Butts’ vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A black Lab was reported at large in the Center on March 15. The dog was held in the town pound for five days; the owner was subsequently charged $55 in kennel fees. On March 17, two dogs at large were reported barking in a HiLo yard. Their owner was contacted and issued a warning.

Police received a report of an open burning in Silver Beach on March 15. A town permit for the burn was in order and no further action was taken.

Police responded to a landlord/tenant dispute in the Heights on March 15.

A neighbor was concerned that no lights were observed at a nearby home for a week or so. Police checked the premises; the house was vacant.

An anonymous caller reported noise at a Heights residence on March 18 at about 10:45 p.m. The resident shut the doors and windows and said the party would be over by 11:30 p.m.. There were no further problems.

A caller told police there was a suspicious vehicle parked in the Center. Police located its occupants in a wooded property, looking for deer antlers. They were advised they were on private property, posted for no trespassing; they left the property without incident.

A petit larceny was reported on March 19. Two “no scavenging” signs were removed from the Recycling Center during the night by person(s) unknown and without authority to do so.

On March 20 the SIPD assisted the East Hampton Town Police Department with the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Montauk.

Also on March 20, a caller reported that while a large amount of construction debris at the Recycling Center was being moved with a payloader, bags in the middle of the pile ignited. According to the police blotter, the bags had to have been dumped several days earlier. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded and put out the fire. There was no damage to the center’s property.

A firefighter at the site was injured when a malfunctioning hose sprayed water at him, affecting his eyes and causing other injuries. He was transported by Red Cross ambulance to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

An automatic fire alarm was activated in Hay Beach on March 19, due to dust raised by work being done at the residence.

A burglary alarm in Montclair was set off on March 31. Police checked the premises and found no sign of criminal activity.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported three aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 16 and 20.