Police: Deer, dogs and wild turkeys make mischief

Catherine J. Bowditch, 22, of Riverhead was arrested on Saturday, March 5 at about 4 p.m. and charged with forgery in the 2nd degree, possession of a forged instrument in the 2nd degree and petit larceny. She was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, released on $1,000 bail and instructed to return to court at a later date.

Following an investigation, John J. Garbato, 23, of Shelter Island was arrested on Summerfield Place on Monday, March 7 at about 10:45 p.m. and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree. He was released on his own recognizance and instructed to return to court at a later date.

ACCIDENTS

Lynn B. Martin of Shelter Island was driving north on South Ferry Road on March 2 and starting to make a left turn onto Heritage Drive when a vehicle driven by V. M. Olinkiewicz collided with the rear of her vehicle. There was over $1,000 in damage to the rear of Ms. Martin’s vehicle and the front end of the Olinkiewicz vehicle.

On March 4, James F. Gibbs of Shelter Island was driving on Manhanset Road when he hit a deer, causing minor damage to the front bumper. The deer ran off.

John J. Garbato of Mastic reported on March 6 that he was driving on Bowditch Road when he swerved to avoid a deer that had run onto the roadway. The vehicle left the road, hit a chain-link fence and went down an embankment. There was over $1,000 in estimated damage to the front of the vehicle and its undercarriage, in addition to property damage.

OTHER REPORTS

A number of dog incidents were reported during the week. A golden retriever was reported at large in the Center on March 1. Police returned the dog to its owner, who told police he was going to put in an electric fence. On the same day a dog at large was reported by a caller in Hay Beach. The Animal Control Officer was notified but in the meantime the caller located the owner and returned the dog.

On March 5 police returned a Lab to its owner with a warning after it was reported at large on a Cartwright property. A Harbor View caller was concerned on March 5 about two black Labs loose on a property with small kids. Police spoke to the owner who said the dogs would be kept in the yard.

Police were asked on March 6 to help locate a small dog that had run off into the woods in the Center. The ACO was notified; the dog reappeared later at the residence.

A mail scam was reported to police on March 1.

Police investigated a possible missing person report on March 1. The subject returned and no problems were reported.

A caller on March 1 reported a person driving erratically. Police located the vehicle and interviewed the driver. No traffic violations were noted; the driver was not intoxicated and had no medical issues, according to the police report.

Several wires were downed or hanging low during the week. Cablevision was notified about a wire downed in Silver Beach on March 1, a hanging wire in Long View on March 2 and another downed wire in the Heights on March 7. Police called LIPA about a wire down in the Center on March 7.

Police followed up on a report of an incident in the Center, which “appears to be non-criminal” according to the report.

A caller reported on March 2 that an unknown person had driven over her front lawn causing minor damage.

On March 3, hunters were reported in the Center; police canvassed the area with negative results.

Police responded to a caller regarding a landlord/tenant concern in the Heights on March 4.

A case of forgery was reported to police on March 4.

On March 4 a caller reported a case of petit larceny — theft of firewood — from a Silver Beach property. An extra patrol was requested.

Also on March 4 police received a call regarding a violation of an order of protection.

A Ram Island caller told police on March 4 that she and her husband were attacked by wild turkeys. No injuries were reported.

On March 5, police responded to a Harbor View complaint about an individual who was not wanted on the premises.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center on March 7.

Also on March 7, police bagged property found on a Cartwright property for further investigation.

Two fire alarms were activated in the Center on March 1 and Menantic on March 3; both were false alarms. A medical alert went off at a residence in Menantic on March 1; the house was vacant at the time.

There were four residential burglary alarms during the week — one in Westmoreland on March 2, set off by high winds; two on March 4, in Westmoreland and Cartwright, activated accidentally; and one in Hay Beach where the doors in the rear of the building were blown open by the wind.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported three aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 2 and 3.