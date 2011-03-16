Police: 1 arrest, 1 ticket on SIPD blotter

Following a police investigation, Robert M. Marcello, 42, of Shelter Island was arrested on Friday, March 11 at 5:30 p.m. and charged with harassment in the 2nd degree. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released on $500 bail.

SUMMONSES

A motorist was given a ticket on New York Avenue for operating a vehicle over the weight limit posted for that road.

ACCIDENTS

Elizabeth Huttman of Shelter Island reported on March 10 that she was on South Ferry Road when she turned to avoid an oncoming vehicle and hit a stop sign. The estimated damage on the driver’s side of the vehicle was in excess of $1,000.

On March 11, Rossandro F. Alves of New Britain, Connecticut backed into a parked vehicle owned by Advantage Markets Corp. in the service area at the rear of the IGA. There was more than $1,000 in damage to the right front of the parked vehicle; no damage to Mr. Alves’ vehicle was reported.

James Z. McClune of New York City reported having a deer-related accident while driving on West Neck Road on March 11. Over $1,000 in damage was estimated to the driver’s-side front- and side-quarter panel and the bumper and brake line to the front wheel.

OTHER REPORTS

Police referred a complainant to Suffolk County Family Court on March 8.

A downed wire was reported in Shorewood on March 9; Cablevision was notified.

During the week, the Shelter Island Fire Department answered four calls between March 10 and 12. The SIFD responded to a report of a fire in a bedroom of a residence in Harbor View on March 10. The fire had been extinguished by the caller.

On the same day the SIFD notified police about an open burning of scrap wood in a burn barrel in the Center. Workers were advised by the SIFD to extinguish the fire and immediately complied. Police attempted to notify the owner with negative results.

On March 11 the SIFD investigated a stove fire at a Ram Island residence. The fire was out when police arrived but some damage was noted and there was smoke throughout the residence.

The SIFD investigated a fire in the Center on March 12 and found a small electrical fire in the junction box located in a common wall between All Dogged Up and the Eagle Deli. The employees of both businesses were evacuated; there were no injuries.

On March 10, a caller reported a road rage incident, involving two feuding individuals. They were advised by police to stay away from each other until their issues were resolved.

An anonymous caller told police on March 10 about almost being hit by a person driving in the Center, who may have been drinking at the time. The area was patrolled but the driver had gone when police arrived.

Police were told anonymously on March 10 that a vehicle parked in a driveway in Cartwright was leaking gasoline. Police found a small pin-hole-sized leak in the gas tank and spoke to the owner who temporarily put a container under the vehicle to catch the drips.

On March 11, police helped a resident remove a possum from a screened-in porch in Silver Beach.

Police followed up on a report on March 11 that a light was on in a possibly empty house. The owners were at home.

Two beagles were reported at large in a Menantic yard on March 13. The dogs were returned with a warning to the owner. The animal control officer was also notified. On March 14, the dogs were reported loose again, and the police spoke to the owner about the town law.

On March 13, a Center resident was chasing a dog at large after it had killed a number of the homeowner’s chickens. The dog’s owner was notified and retrieved the dog. The two owners will “work things out,” according to the police report.

A burglary alarm was activated at the South Ferry Company on March 10. It was set off accidentally by an employee.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported four aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 9, 10 and 13.