Osprey's Nest: March 3, 2011

Happy birthday to…

Rich Lomuscio, Sheila Harrington, Suellyn Preston, Louis Evangelista, Patricia Evangelista and Archer Brown on March 4; Laurie Clark Morin, Jill Taplin, John Patrick Goodleaf, Nancy Hamilton and JoAnn DeMarsico on March 5; Abigail Bisher, Lachlan McFarland and Emma Teodoru on March 6; Joan Young, Linda Eklund and Billy Banks on March 7; Beverlea Walz, Hap Bowditch Jr., Joe Klenawicus Jr., Hans Schmid, Jamie Harrison, Justin Schlesinger-Devlin and Savannah Sherman on March 8; Mark Ketcham, Anne DeStefano, Dan Edwards, Mark Luecker and Jessica Gonzalas on March 9; and Scott Miller, Joshua Rowsom, Matt Bonora and Roger Bales on March 10.

Happy anniversary to…

Donny and Nancy Walther on March 7.

Bravo to…

Bruce Wolosoff, whose music was recently performed in the world premiere of “The White City” by Thodos Dance Chicago in Skokie, Illinois and will be repeated at the Harris Theatre for Music and Dance in Chicago tomorrow. Here’s what the Chicago Sun-Times had to say about it: “‘The White City’ is a sophisticated, utterly involving blend of ingeniously imagined, superbly executed movement … [and] ravishing music — Bruce Wolosoff’s seductive ‘Songs without Words,’ played thrillingly by the Carpe Diem Quartet … ”