Osprey's Nest: March 17, 2011

Happy birthday to…

Brian Gershon, Art Bloom, Delaney Campbell, Laurie Williams and Claudia Gray on March 18; Laura Wright Ford and Leonardo Lamar Dougherty on March 19; Gary Reeves, Amy Zavatto, Nanette Bloom, Nolan James McLaughlin, Angelo Piccozzi and Riley Willumsen on March 20; Janet Masterson, Jennifer Madden, Margaret Walsh, Kyle Ritzler, Joshua Escobar and Camryn Page on March 21; Barbara Lenox and Marion Juzapavicus on March 22; Sharon Bartnett, Fred Cartwright, Erin Harrigan and Liz Springer on March 23; and Betty Bartnett, Eric Robert Kraus, Dominique Duffy and Barbara Scola on March 24.

Happy anniversary to…

Janet and Eric Hill on March 19 and Robin and David Ryan on March 21.

Are you in the book?

Take a minute or two to check your listing in the Shelter Island Phone Book. Do you want to make changes? Additions? The deadline for the 2011-2012 edition is just two weeks away. Call in any corrections (749-1000, extension 26), email a.brown@sireporter.com, or just stop by and let us know.

‘Military moms’ heard from…

Debbie Speeches reports that nine boxes of homemade treats were packed up and sent on their way last week to Islanders serving in the Armed Services — thanks to all the bakers, a single donation that paid for the postage, and a huge box of packing supplies from Jernick Moving and Storage. “Look for us again around May,” Debbie told Ima.