Obituary: Miriam Manisoff

Miriam “Evie”, nee Tauber, 91, formerly of New York City and Shelter Island, New York, a resident of Indianapolis since 2008, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2011.

Born and educated in New York City, Ms. Manisoff was a graduate of Brooklyn College and Bellevue School of Nursing. Her lifelong dedication to the field of reproductive health included serving for many years as Director of Professional Education – World Population for The Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

An early pioneer of the nurse practitioner movement, Ms. Manisoff established the role of the nurse practitioner in family planning clinics, creating and running a training program which has since trained more than 800 nurse practitioners. The author of many professional articles and two books on family planning which have been translated into numerous languages, Ms. Manisoff was recognized with the Alan Guttmacher Lectureship in 1993, an honor it had previously never granted to a nurse.

Ms. Manisoff served as a consultant to the World Health Organization and was appointed to the boards of a number of nursing training programs. The Miriam Manisoff Award was created in 1982 by The Planned Parenthood Federation of America in honor of Ms. Manisoff and is granted annually to an advanced clinician who has advanced the role of the OB/GYN nurse practitioner.

Miriam Manisoff was preceded in death by her parents Sam and Clara and her husband Israel “Manny” Manisoff, a former Federal Theater director and fundraising consultant. Surviving Ms. Manisoff are her brother, Dr. Leo Tauber of Ventura, her sister, Hilda Tauber of New Jersey, her daughters, Michele Manisoff of New York City and Dr. Madelaine Wohlreich of Indianapolis, and her grandson, David Wohlreich of Indianapolis. Funeral services will be held privately in New York. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Mashomack Preserve, Shelter Island.