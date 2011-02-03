Obituary: Louise S. Horowitz

Dr. Louise S. Horowitz, 78, a Shelter Island summer resident, died peacefully at home in Manhattan on January 14, 2011, comforted by the constant attention of her children and close friends.

Born January 24, 1932 to Charles Schwartz and Bertie Grad Schwartz, Louise graduated from Fieldston High School in 1950. She attended Smith College until her marriage to David Horowitz in 1951, and then transferred to Barnard College where she received her bachelor’s degree with distinction in 1954.

Louise’s inquiring mind and critical skills drew her to pursue graduate work in philosophy at Columbia University. Continuing her studies while raising three children, Louise received her Ph. D. degree in 1969. She joined the faculty of Long Island University’s Brooklyn Campus, where she specialized in teaching Philosophy of Art and her personal favorite, Oriental Philosophy. Enjoying the respect of her students, Louise was the campus Women’s Liberation Club advisor and was frequently asked to serve as a faculty chaperone for bus trips to Washington D.C. anti-war demonstrations.

Divorced in 1972, she soon met Alton Johnson, with whom she lived until his death in 2001.

In 1977 Louise left teaching to enter New York Law School, where she graduated cum laude with her J.D. degree in 1981. She practiced law until shortly before her death, specializing in civil and commercial litigation in state and federal courts. With a lifelong interest in art, music, and the theater, Louise also was a painter and frequently attended opera, ballet, and dance performances

Committed to public service, she served for many years on the Metropolitan Center for Mental Health board, including as its president from 1984 to 2010, and as a member of the New York Public Library Board of Trustees from 1978 to 1984.

Louise is remembered by her friends and family for her intellect, charm, and eminent hospitality. She is survived by her brother Ernest Schwartz, children Marilyn, Roger, and Diana, and grandchildren Jason and Lucy Horowitz, and Andrew Hendrix.

To recognize Louise’s deep love for her home on Shelter Island, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be sent in her name to the Mashomack Preserve, P.O. Box 850, Shelter Island NY 11964.