Obituary: J. Edward Duo

J. Edward Duo of Shelter Island died on February 23, 2011 in Greenport. He was 91 years old.

Mr. Duo was a Harelegger, born in Shelter Island on September 15, 1919 to Christian and Emily (nee Magansun) Duo. He attended local schools and served in the United States Navy during World War II.

After his service, he enjoyed a long career with the former Equitable Life Insurance Company in New York City attaining the prestigious title of chartered life underwriter (CLU).

Although he lived for a time in New York City, he and his family would come to Shelter Island as often as possible. He was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed photography and sailing.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia (nee Dunne); a son, John Patrick Duo of Shelter Island; a nephew, nieces, a grandniece and a great-grandniece and great-grandnephew as well as family members in Norway.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Shelter Island Funeral Home. Cremation was private and his ashes will be interred on Shelter Island at a later date.

Memorial donations to the East End Hospice (P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978) would be appreciated.