Obituary: Geraldine A. Prince

Geraldine A. Prince, age 68, died peacefully at her Shelter Island home on February 27, 2011, with her husband Donald by her side.

Gerri grew up in New Hyde Park and graduated with a B.S. in biology, and also received her MBA from C. W. Post. She lived in Wading River and was the blood bank supervisor for St. Charles Hospital for 27 years.

Gerri and Don retired to Shelter Island in 1986. They enjoyed boating and traveling. Gerri was also a volunteer at the Shelter Island Library for several years.

She is survived by husband Donald R. Prince; mother Attila Roth of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; sister-in-law Kay Roth of Tucson, Arizona; step-children Donald Prince of Boca Raton, Florida, and Mrs. Pamella Manngard (married to Jence Manngard) of Coram; step-grandchildren Donald Timothy Prince and Christina Prince.

She was interred at Pinelawn Memorial Cemetery in Farmingdale on Wednesday, March 2, 2011.

The family requested that memorial gifts be sent to the Multiple Sclerosis Society; donation and other information is available on-line at nationalmssociety.org.