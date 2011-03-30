Obituary: Beverley Wunderley French

Beverley Wunderley French, a resident of Shelter Island for 8 years, died on March 27, 2011 at Eastern Long Island Hospital.

Mrs. French was born October 15, 1932 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Margaret LaRue Kier Wunderley and Glennward D. Wunderley. She was married to Allison Taylor French on April 23, 1954.

Her family remembers her as an exceptional cook, who loved the New York Yankees and Florida Gators.

She is survived by her mother, La-Rue Wunderley and her husband, Al, both of Shelter Island; her sister, Mitzie Cavalcante; her sons, Randy of Eatontown, New Jersey and Ken of Gainesville, Florida; and her daughter Lucinda French Murphy of East Hampton. She was predeceased by a son, Allison Taylor (Ty) French, in 1991.

Visitation will be at the Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport from 2 to 4 p.m. on April 2, 2011 followed by a service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Restless Legs Syndrome Foundation (rls.org) will be appreciated.