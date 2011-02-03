Obituary: Adele Read Kelly

Adele Read Kelly, 84, died Wednesday, February 17, 2011, at Indian River Medical Center after a brief illness.

She was a long-time resident of John’s Island, Vero Beach, Florida, Montclair, New Jersey, and Shelter Island, New York.

She was raised in Boston, Massachusetts, and was a graduate of Boston University and Yale University School of Nursing. She was a member of the Garden Club of Montclair and served as a trustee on several boards, including those of The Montclair Kimberley Academy, and the Montclair Public Library.

She was a member of the Montclair Golf Club, the Shelter Island Yacht Club and the Gardiner’s Bay Country Club on Shelter Island. She was secretary/treasurer of the Yale Club of Shelter Island for many years, and was elected its first woman president.

She also served on the Board of the Tennis Association of John’s Island, and was active in the Service League and Junior League Service of Vero Beach. She enjoyed tennis and skiing, and was an avid reader and bridge player.

She was pre-deceased by her husbands, George R. Read, M.D. and Roger M. Kelly.

She is survived by her sister, Ruth G. Buskirk; three sons, George E. Read, Peter S. Read, Stephen R. Read; two daughters, Alison R. Villa and Janet Read Ridgely; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will take place at Holy Cross Church, Vero Beach, FL., Saturday, March 5, 2011, at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Visiting Nurses Hospice Foundation of Vero Beach, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960 in memory of Adele R. Kelly.