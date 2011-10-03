New town pier built on West Neck Creek

A new, narrow town dock has been built in West Neck Creek adjacent to the landing at Daniel Lord Road.

Costello Marine crewmen started constructing the Town of Shelter Island dock on Thursday, March 3, and finished it last weekend. The Greenport firm won a town contract to build the structure in late 2010 with a $21,480 bid.

The dock, often referred to as a finger pier, has been in the works for years, reviewed by the Waterways Management Advisory Council and approved by the Town Board. It is 3 feet wide and extends parallel to the landing ramp for 75 feet. It is the first public dock in the West Neck system and provides access for passengers to board boats from dry land.