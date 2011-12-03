Movies at the Library: ‘Charade’ says au revoir to winter

The winter Movies at the Library series will conclude on Tuesday, March 15 at 7 p.m. with Stanley Donen’s delightful “Charade,” a suave Hitchcock-ian comedy-mystery of romance and suspense from 1963.

Audrey Hepburn stars as Regina Lampert, a widow unexpectedly caught in an intrigue that involves a large amount of money and a trio of sinister crooks determined to have it. Cary Grant co-stars as Peter Joshua, her best hope out of the situation — or is he?

The crooked trio are James Coburn, George Kennedy and Ned Glass, not interested in “I don’t know” for an answer. Walter Matthau is a C.I.A. agent, or isn’t, and has never been better. His comment about his clothes cleaner is a classic. Rounding out the cast are Jacqueline Minot as Hepburn’s friend, Sylvie, and Jacques Marin as Inspector Edouard Grandpierre.

Set in Paris and beautifully photographed, the excellent screenplay is by Peter Stone. Henry Mancini provides a backdrop of wonderful music. At times heart-stopping, and at times heart-warming, this wonderful film is a perfect way to bid winter goodbye.

As many know, due to inclement weather, Hitchcock’s great “The 39 Steps” was canceled on February 1. It has been rescheduled to open the spring series on March 29.

Remember, there are degustible treats, too, and bottled water. So, see you at the movies!