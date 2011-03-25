Movies at the Library: A thriller not to be missed

“The Thirty-Nine Steps” is a novel that was adapted for the movies four times in the past 75 years, but no other version comes close to the original production of 1935, which is the next offering of Movies at the Library, on Tuesday, March 29 at 7 p.m.

Alfred Hitchcock was assigned to direct what was intended to be a simple, low-budget spy chase mystery. Using the style and techniques that were to make him famous, he gained immediate audience sympathy for the plight of his central character, an innocent Canadian (Robert Donat at his best) who, while visiting England, is implicated in the theft of national secrets and murder.

The result was — and is — a big hit not to be missed.

It has enough memorable set pieces for a dozen films, especially in the scenes with “Mr. Memory” and the pursuit scenes in the crowded theater. The film-noir aspects are balanced with witty banter between two ill-matched characters, a Hitchcock trademark.

The pace is invigorating, the plot is constantly turning up new surprises, and the performances, especially those of Donat and Madeleine Carroll, are just about perfect.

Hitchcock spent his career narrating tales of innocent men on the run (indeed, many consider it to be his favorite theme) and this is one of the very finest examples. Anyone interested in Hitchcock or the cinema of the 30s simply must, must, must see “The Thirty-Nine Steps” next Tuesday at the cinema on the library’s lower level. Of course, popcorn and bottled water will be offered free, along with the thrills.

See you at the movies!