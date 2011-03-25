Mens Bowling: Oliver takes the title again

Abandoned by the rest of their team, Jimmy Oliver and Allan Shaw were left to fend off the Under Achievers. Their only weapons were Allan’s pocket (and we know how that works) and Jim’s brief moment of fame last week. The Achievers, taking full advantage of the situation, rolled the second-high team series and second-high game of 3000 and 1043, giving them the 8-point win. Although they are not mathematically out of it, their light is beginning to flicker for a first-place spot as we draw towards the end of the season. Jim “Woody” Oliver once again came through for his team, rolling 103 pins over his average. For the second consecutive week Jim earned Bowler of the Week honors. For the Achievers, George Bailey rolled 83 pins over his game average with a third-high game of 188.

The Holy Rollers lost a big chunk of ground this week as they suffered an 11-point loss to the Dory Terminators. The Terms rolled high team series and high team games of 3064 and 1059. Butch Labrozzi, who I believe has not yet received his Christmas ham, rolled the high series of the week of 513, which included the high game of 193. Barely outdone by Jim, Butch rolled 99 pins over his average. Rich Surozenski for the Terms had a 495 series. Jon Wilutis was spotted watching the women bowl. Perhaps Corrine can give him some tips for the final weeks of bowling.

Another 11-point winner this week was the Pharmaceuticals, over the Misfits. The Pharms rolled the third-high series and third-high games of 2997 and 1039. Not much more to mention with the exception of Scott “One shot” Enstine, who continues to bowl over his average. This week he was 78 pins over. His team danced around the pole this night for him.

Finally we have the Friday late night game with the Thunderballs taking 7 points from Louie’s Clippers. With the TBalls being 1/2 point behind the Achievers and having a long shot chance, the Clippers listened to the Fat Lady sing. For the Clips, Jim Gibbs Jr. rolled a second-high game of 189. The good news for Louie this year is that he doesn’t have to worry about having a good season, only to lose it all in the play-offs.

Week 21 Team Standings

Team Won Lost Pct.

Holy Rollers 143.0 99.0 .591

Dory Terminators 137.5 104.5 .568

Pharmaceuticals 136.0 106.0 .562

Under Achievers 123.5 118.5 .500

Thunderballs 123.0 119.0 .508

Louie’s Clippers 117.0 125.0 .484

Legionnaires 97.0 145.0 .400

Misfits 91.0 151.0 .376