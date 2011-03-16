Mens Bowling: ’Naires’ Oliver tops week’s chart with over-average games

The week started off with the second-place Dory Terminators trying to make up ground in their race for first place. They suffered a 7-point loss against the last place Misfits, halting their efforts. The Misfits rolled the high team series of the week of 2984 with Peter Needham picking up the 6-7 split. Bruce Taplin had the high game of the night of 178. The Terms rolled the second-high team series of 2978, which included the second-high team game of 1046. Unfortunately, this was not enough to save the Terms from the loss. Unbelievably, Mike Reiter rolled the high series of the week of 518 along with the high game of 201. Mike rolled 89 pins over his average.

The Legionnaires, fighting to stay out of the basement, were able to do so as they had the 7-point win over the Thunderballs. Keith Clark rolled the high game of the night of 178. Jim “Woody” Oliver found some wood this week with his hot hand as he rolled 95 pins over his average. Jim earned Bowler of the Week honors. While the ’Naires rolled the third-high series of 2963, the TBalls rolled the third-high team game of 1026. The TBalls, clinging the fourth place position, might want think about bringing back the Whitman sampler.

The Holy Rollers, hanging on to first place, split their match with Louie’s Clippers, taking the 6-point win. The Clips just couldn’t make up the 10-mark handicap difference.

For the Clips Kevin Lechmanski rolled a 500 series that included second- and third-high games of 189 and 181. Jim Gibbs Jr. tied Kevin’s 500 series.

The week ended with the Under Achievers taking an 8-point win over the Pharmaceuticals. Unable to make it this night, my blind score was not enough to help my team as it has on other occasions. George Bailey had a good night for the Achievers, rolling 94 pins over his average. Mike Goodleaf rolled the high game of the night of 165.

Greg pointed out to me a bit of irony in the placement of an ad in last week’s Reporter. Right next to my bowling article was a message from the Water Advisory Council: Don’t flush pharmaceuticals. What’s up with that, Archer? I know in some past games the Pharms did feel like they were flushed down the toilet. Hopefully in the few remaining weeks teams will heed this warning.





Week 21 Team Standings

Team Won Lost Pct.

Holy Rollers 143.0 88.0 .619

Dory Terminators 126.5 104.5 .548

Pharmaceuticals 125.0 106.0 .541

Thunderballs 116.0 115.0 .502

Under Achievers 115.5 115.5 .500

Louie’s Clippers 113.0 118.0 .489

Legionnaires 94.0 137.0 .407

Misfits 91.0 140.0 .394