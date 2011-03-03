Mens bowling: Misfits fall to Legionnaires but Ryan takes home gold

Last week showed signs of being a position round with the way the schedule played out.

The Thunderballs started the week beating down the Dory Terminators to the tune of a 11-point win. The Thunderballs rolled the high team series of 3164 including the high team game of 1109. For the TBalls Andrew Ward rolled 103 pins over his average with his 499 series. Keith Clark and Denny Clark had series of 471 and 493 respectively. Butch Labrozzi rolled a 493 series for the Terms. BJ, being in Maine or wherever, appears to be more important to his team then I gave him credit for.

The Battle of the Giants in the match between the Misfits and the Legionnaires proved to be a hard-fought match. The Misfits 3052 series was not enough to beat the ’Naires third-high team series of 3080. The Misfits’ 1002 game also fell short of the ’Naires second-high game of 1081. After the smoke cleared, the ’Naires came away with the 8-point win. For the Misfits, Nicky Ryan emerged as Bowler of the Week, rolling 117 pins over his average with his 504 series. A day late and a pin short was Jim Oliver, rolling 116 pins over his average. A bit of advice for Allan Shaw — keep that pocket shot in your pocket. I almost forgot Bruce Taplin’s high game of the week of 207.

The Pharmaceuticals got the best of the first-place Holy Rollers with their 8-point win. Jon Wilutis and Scott Enstine, bowling side by side for most improved bowler, appeared to be bowling for most unimproved bowler. Scott, watch your back as there is new gun in town. Chris Chobor is only .22 pins behind you. With regard to shooting, Mike “Shooter” Mitchell’s gun was silent for the most part this night. Even though I might be bowling like Helga, I did pick up a real split, and Father Peter the 5-7-9. Adam Hashagen, using some Reporter pull, requested his name in the article. So, nice 139 and 113 games, Adam.

I don’t know what happened to the Clippers, but they bowled out of their shoes this week. Perhaps it was the fear of Louie’s return and the wrath that he might bring with him. The Clips were an 11-point winner over the Under Achievers. The Clips rolled the second-high series of 3141 that included two third-high games of 1067. For the Clips, Bob Marcello rolled the high series of 538, which included a second-high game of 205. Jim Gibbs Jr. had a second-high series of 529 followed by Rob Brewer with a 526 series. Kevin Lechmanski rolled a third-high game of 199. For the Unders there was George Bailey’s and Bob Hall’s 508 series. Unfortunately for them, that was their combined series. Keep the faith, Bob; golf is just around the corner.

Week 19 Team Standings

Team Won Lost Pct.

Holy Rollers 137.0 72.0 .656

Dory Terminators 119.5 89.5 .672

Pharmaceuticals 115.0 94.0 .550

Thunderballs 108.0 101.0 .517

Louie’s Clippers 104.0 105.0 .498

Under Achievers 96.5 112.5 .462

Legionnaires 79.0 130.0 .378

Misfits 77.0 132.0 .368