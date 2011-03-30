Mens Bowling: King is top bowler in Week 23

Going into the final week of men’s regulation bowling, it looks like the Holy Rollers will be sliding into the play-offs on top. Meanwhile there are four other teams that will hammer it out in the position round for the other two play-off positions. As for the Clippers, Legionnaires and Misfits, perhaps next year will be a better year.

Last week started off with the Misfits and Louie’s Clippers. For the Misfits, Tim King led his team to an 8-point victory. Tim rolled the high series of the week of 517, which included the third-high game of 197. Rolling 106 pins over his average, he earned Bowler of the Week honors.

Also for the Misfits was Bruce Taplin with the high game of 206 along with the third-high series of 499. Bruce rolled 73 pins over his average. As a team the Misfits rolled the high game of 1087 and second-high series of 2992. The old “Silver Fox” Arthur Springer rolled a 171 game for the Clips.

The Thunderballs and Pharmaceuticals, two teams in play-off contention, duked it out the next night. I remember reading somewhere not to dump Pharmaceuticals down the toilet, but this is exactly what the TBalls did in their 11-point win. They rolled the high series of 3041 along with the second-high game of 1057.

For the TBalls, Denny Clark had a 186 game, Bob Reylek a 180 and Kevin Barry a 175. Andrew Ward picked up the 3-7-10 split. I thought the foul lights went on, but it appears no one else seemed to notice.

The Pharms did roll the third-high series of 2984 and third-high game of 1036. Randy Silvani did pull out a 175 game. Under the supervisor of his young wife, rookie Scott Enstine continues to bowl well — this week rolling 71 pins over his average.

With opportunity knocking, the Dory Terminators floundered this week losing all 11 points to the Under Achievers. While Mike Goodleaf rolled the second-high series of 502, Peter Carman rolled the second-high game of 201. Mike had games of 175 and 190. For the Terms, Butch Labrozzi had a 171 game.

Friday late gave us handicap bowling night with the two most handicapped teams facing off. Giving up a 3-mark advantage, the Holy Rollers still took the 7-point win from the Legionnaires, locking them into that #1 slot in the play-offs. Harry “Hammer” Brigham accused Mike Loriz of bowling like a Mad German. Hey, what’s that about? Mike responded with “Ich bin ein Bowler.” Mike, I think that is “Ich bin kein Bowler.” Stay with flying your planes before you get hurt on the alleys. And let us not forget Snips Parson’s 174 game. Jimmy Oliver was last seen fading into the sunset after his brief moment of fame. Two moments that is.

And so now five teams enter the last position round with the top three teams prevailing and going on to the play-offs.





Week 23 Team Standings

Team Won Lost Pct.

Holy Rollers 150.0 103.0 .593

Dory Terminators 137.5 115.5 .544

Pharmaceuticals 136.0 117.0 .538

Under Achievers 134.5 118.5 .532

Thunderballs 134.0 119.0 .530

Louie’s Clippers 120.0 133.0 .474

Legionnaires 101.0 152.0 .399

Misfits 99.0 154.0 .391