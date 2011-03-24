Loriz to leave Reporter for Sylvester Manor

Cara Loriz, editor of the Shelter Island Reporter since January 2007, will be leaving the paper next month to join the Sylvester Manor Educational Farm as its new executive director.

Ms. Loriz, who will continue at the Reporter through April 21, will be assisting in the efforts of the TimesReview Newsgroup to hire a replacement. For more information, see the ad on page 32 or email Ms. Loriz at c.loriz@sireporter.com.

“Cara has been an invaluable asset to the Reporter,” publisher Andrew Olsen said. “She is a talented journalist and truly reflected the values of the Island community. We know that she will be very effective helping to lead Sylvester Manor.”

The board of Sylvester Manor believes Ms. Loriz is the right person for the job because of her background in preservation work, community organizing and fundraising, as well as her practical experiences in family farming and stewardship.

She and her husband Mike have listed a farmhouse and log school house they owned in Utah on the National Historic Register, enrolled a 40-acre tree farm in the Ohio State Reforestation Program, and cultivated organic vegetable gardens, honey bees and chickens at their home.

Eben Ostby, who inherited Sylvester Manor from his uncle Andrew Fiske, is working with a volunteer board to preserve Shelter Island’s original homestead and operate it as a nonprofit organization. Its mission is educational and historic and centers on the culture of food and farming in America and at Sylvester Manor in particular.

“We are delighted that Ms. Loriz will be joining us at Sylvester Manor. We believe that she will be a great fit for our organization and will help us truly bring community and food together in this remarkable place,” Mr. Ostby said.

Bennett Konesni, the 15th-generation Sylvester descendant who kickstarted this newest era at Sylvester Manor in 2007, says “Cara’s efforts at the Shelter Island Reporter, as a Presbyterian Church deacon, at the American Legion and other Island organizations have shown that she can approach complex projects with clear thinking, while reaching across cultural divides in a close-knit community. We’re thrilled to have her as a part of the team.”

“Covering the Shelter Island community in the Reporter has been a privilege,” Ms. Loriz commented. “Continuing to work on sustaining this community through Sylvester Manor and its programs is an exciting opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

Ms. Loriz joined the Reporter as an editorial assistant in August 2004 and became the paper’s sole full-time staff reporter in June 2005, before taking on the editorship. She and her family have lived full-time on Shelter Island since 2003.