Looking for summer staff? Come to the library

The Shelter Island Public Library will hold its first-ever Job Fair on Saturday, May 7 for employers looking for seasonal help, and for job seekers looking for that summer position.

Potential employees can meet employers, find out what positions are out there, and the terms of employment. They may be able to fill out applications on the spot, and in some cases even interview.

Shelter Island hotels, restaurants, camps, marinas, landscapers, construction companies, retail businesses and community organizations that are interested in recruiting staff for the summer and participating in the Job Fair should call Library Director Denise DiPaolo at 749-0042, extension 103, or email her at ddipaolo@shelterislandpubiclibrary.org.