Shelter Island girls hoops season comes to a close

The Shelter Island girls basketball team probably never thought its season would end in the SUNY New Paltz gym.

Not after the first seven games saw the Indians’ record at 2-5, the team dangerously close to missing the playoffs. But only a few weeks later, the Indians were upstate after a strong run that saw them win five of their next six games en route to the New York State Class D Regional Final in New Paltz.

Shelter Island’s incredible run came to a close Friday with a 56-19 loss to a tough John A. Coleman Catholic High School squad from Hurley, N.Y.

“I told the girls after the game, ‘Don’t put your heads down,'” said Shelter Island coach Peter Miedema. “That was one of the poorest games we played, but we should still be proud of our season.

“I don’t think the final scores is indicative of the difference between the two teams.”

But on Friday, four-time defending Class D regional champion Coleman was simply too much for Shelter Island (7-8) to handle. The Stateswomen opened up the game on a 10-0 run and never looked back.

Shelter Island headed into the locker room at halftime on a positive note, having trimmed the deficit to 26-12 after holding Coleman scoreless for the final three minutes during a 4-0 run to end the second quarter. But the Stateswomen outscored the Indians 18-2 in the game’s critical third quarter to put any hope of a comeback out of reach.

“That was tough,” Miedema said. “We went into the locker room feeling pretty good about ourselves. We hadn’t played our best, but the score wasn’t bad. The game was within reach. Unfortunately, a lot of the things we wrote up came close, but didn’t happen for us.”

Coleman’s Makenzie Burud nearly outscored Shelter Island all by herself, scoring a game-high 17 points, all in the first three quarters. Katie Davis (10 points), Emily Curley (8) and Kate Schults (8) also had big games for the Stateswomen, who move on in pursuit of their second-ever state championship.

Kelsey McGayhey led the Indians with 10 points. Alexis Gibbs, Megan Mundy, Stephanie Vecchio and Kristie Moschetta netted two points apiece. Mackenzie Needham hit a free throw to round out the Shelter Island scoring.

“It was a great season,” Miedemea said. “And we have a lot of potential coming up next season.”