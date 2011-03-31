Letters to the Editor: Week of March 31, 2011

A return on deposits

To the Editor:

In the reporting on the Town Dump “picking ban,” I haven’t read much about perhaps the two most valuable revenue streams on a per pound basis; namely, deposit cans and deposit plastic bottles crushed into the general metal/plastic waste.

Since 2009, 80 percent of the unclaimed deposits on these items revert to the state’s Department of Taxation, with retailers who have a net gain on deposits charged vs. those claimed keeping 20 percent.

If a simple way can be devised to separate the deposit and non-deposit items before the crusher, some parties could benefit — perhaps the town or individuals willing to feed the refund machines.

Non-profit groups might be willing to staff a separation station at the dump and make bulk returns to an established “redemption center” off island.

The non-profits could do even better by becoming a registered redemption center. According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) website, returns to distributors by registered redemption centers are reimbursed not only the 5-cent deposit but also a 3.5-cent handling fee. The DEC redemption center registration form is on their website.

DAVE RUBY, SHELTER ISLAND





Dump double standard

To the Editor:

I am amazed at the double standards on the Rock.

Everyone who lives on Shelter Island has at one time or another found something useful to take home from the town dump. Many Islanders have made the practice into a small business and have turned a decent profit recycling items from the dump.

Now one of Shelter Island’s police officers has been accused (and exonerated) of what we all have been doing all along. He was entitled, as we all were, of picking at the dump and reselling for a profit what we found. There never should have been an investigation of any sort.

The officer was falsely accused and unjustly investigated for something that we all have done. If we are going to investigate one person we should accuse and investigate everyone that has ever taken anything from the dump in the past.

It’s going to be a long list.

BRIAN SWEENY, SHELTER ISLAND





Red Cross response

To the Editor:

The American Red Cross, primarily through its local chapters, is well known for providing disaster relief services. The Shelter Island chapter serves as a member of the town’s combined emergency management team, along with other agencies on and off Shelter Island, in providing immediate and ongoing disaster assistance to Island residents. Under town supervision, we have been requested to manage their Shelter Island school shelter twice in the past 35 years.

As a point of clarification to your [March 24] article “Voters will decide on millions in bonds on May 17 ballot,” the school is one of the town’s emergency shelters. The role of our chapter is to provide services to those displaced, such as meals and snacks. Furthermore, it is not part of the mission of the American Red Cross to provide infrastructure, repairs or maintenance to any community designated shelters, including financial support for their improvement.

PETER M. MCCRACKEN, CHAIRMAN, SHELTER ISLAND CHAPTER, AMERICAN RED CROSS





St. Pat’s dinner thanks

To the Editor:

On behalf of Our Lady of the Isle we would like to thank the members of the Shelter Island community for supporting the Shelter Island Food Pantry with their donations and attendance at the St. Patrick’s Day dinner.

We would especially like to thank Lee Anne and Pat Bastible of Two Ed’s who so generously hosted the dinner. Seventy-two dinners were served and over $2,000 in cash and food donations were raised for the food pantry.

CATHY DRISCOLL and MARY-FAITH , WESTERVELT, COORDINATORS, 100TH ANNIVERSARY JUBILEE