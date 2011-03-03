Letters to the Editor: Week of March 3, 2011

Youth Center’s gem

To the Editor:

As a Shelter Island parent, I thought I would take a moment to thank Ian Karnavogel. He has taken our kids under his wing and is doing a fabulous job!

Every time I go to the Youth Center, Ian is there — engaged with the kids, looking out for their well-being, playing ping-pong with them or just sitting and talking. He has brought them on several trips. He had a very successful New Year’s Eve Party and just recently brought them Go-Carting. You can also see him at their games — whether it be volleyball or basketball — rooting them on and encouraging them to do a good job.

Ian is truly dedicated to his job. He is always respectful to the parents and more importantly makes sure the kids are respectful to their elders and to each other. The kids look to him as a leader and a big-brother. Great job Ian — keep up the good work!

JEANETTE PAYNE





Timberrrrrr…

To the Editor:

At the very end of last Tuesday’s Town Board work session, Supervisor Jim Dougherty raised the question of who cut down the trees at Legion Hall. He mentioned that neither Mark Ketcham Supervisor of Highways nor he knew anything about it. No one seems to have asked for permission to do so.

Mr. Paul Shepherd commented that making application to the town, the owner, “would cause smoke from the Friends of Trees,” adding “They never saw a bad tree,”’ which somehow evoked humor from Councilman Waddington.

We do have a town tree code requiring a town permit for removing any “protected town tree,” which Section 117-2 of the code defines as “Any living woody plant which is at least 12 inches in diameter at 4.5 feet above the ground whose trunk is wholly located on town, county or state property, including roadsides.” At least three of the trees at Legion Hall met these criteria.

An underlying concept to the Tree Code is that there should be a review of the reasons for and alternatives to cutting down a town tree, before it is removed. There can be perfectly good reasons for tree removal — e.g., it constitutes a danger of falling or losing a major branch, blocks a line of sight for road traffic, is diseased, or prevents expansion of a house or driveway with no alternatives. Just this autumn, the Friends of Trees worked with the State Department of Transportation to identify some 50 trees to be removed, and partially replaced, with some 15 to 25 new plantings.

As is so clear in the Comprehensive Plan, trees are highly important to Shelter Island — important in affording us privacy, protecting our aquifer, providing shade in summer and wind protection in winter and habitat for much wildlife — in short, trees help provide make Shelter Island a special place and add to its character.

Mr. Shepherd’s constant intonations at Town Board work session are sometimes productive, but often superfluous. This one looks like the proverbial bad apple!

And just who did cut down the trees?

DONALD M. KORNRUMPF, SHELTER ISLAND

The agreement to transfer the Legion Hall from the American Legion Mitchell Post 281 to the Town of Shelter Island for $1 stipulated that the Legion would retain control over the basement and the memorial areas outside





Conspiracy theory?

To the Editor:

The legal system has been somewhat confusing for the many that have been through it, especially here on Shelter Island. And believe me, I know first hand what’s really going on and also have the ability to read between the lines, which enables me to maybe get some points across in this letter.

Let’s face it; the courts are primarily a big business, just like the hardware store, the IGA, or any other store on this Island and beyond. They’re out to make a buck or two from every poor soul that has the unfortunate experience of having to go through their gauntlet.

And it’s not just what’s in your wallet that they want; it’s your time as well. And I know I speak for many when I say time is money. And it shouldn’t be that way by a long shot. A person needn’t return 10 times to court before a judge makes a decision.

If someone gets arrested for DWI, or for any serious crime for that matter, bail may be set. If bail cannot be met, the individual is sent up to Suffolk County jail. If bail is made and the person skips out, the court pockets the money. If the person returns and stands trial, 3 percent is still kept by the court, which adds up after every case.

But before any of this happens, the police might refer someone to a lawyer that will be quite more expensive than imagined. And since there will always be people committing DWI and since the laws are such these days that so much as saying the wrong thing to someone leads to an arrest for harassment, the court employees and judges, the police, the district attorneys and the lawyers will never be out of work.

And the money generated is great enough to continually enlist more of these folks, who of course are in cahoots but more importantly are intent on robbing the rest of us like a boatful of money-mad pirates.

And as long as I’m on the subject of who’s in cahoots with whom, the ambulance crews and fire department might just as well be added to this list. The reason for this is that if there’s a car fire, for instance, these two groups work together with the police to get the situation under control. When someone dials 911 we don’t see the library trustees, the people that work at Town Hall and ferry employees responding, now do we?

But then again, I could be wrong, because in a small town or anywhere else for that matter library or Town Hall workers may be part of the Fire or Police departments.

It’s a shame when a system is put in place for everyone but only benefits a small few, and for the wrong reasons. But that’s how it is, and I doubt it’s ever going to change.

LOUIS EVANGELISTA

SHELTER ISLAND

See 99M of New York State’s General Municipal Law for bail bond rules. — Editor

the hall. — Editor