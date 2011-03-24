Letters to the Editor: Week of March 24, 2011

Confusion on reusing

To the Editor:

The recent decision banning many of the “reduce, reuse and recycle” activities at the dump has seemingly created more problems and controversy than it has solved.

Access to most areas of that great “natural” resource has suddenly been denied, and some deep-rooted Island traditions are now endangered. The incalculable benefits, affecting so many people, from students to seniors, have now been terminated. Certain aspects of our basic social fabric might possibly begin to unravel!

Some even say that this may be a sign that the dire predictions of the Mayan calendar may have begun. What is going on?

To put the public at rest, it would be quite helpful if our officials were to provide us with a better understanding of this entire decision-making process, and permit additional input into the revision of this decision that has caused so much controversy and confusion.

HERB STELLJES, SHELTER ISLAND





Cross Sound threat

To the Editor:

We live roughly 17 miles southwest of the aging Millstone Nuclear Power Station. What we have learned from the tragedies in Japan, Three Mile Island and Chernobyl is that these facilities are not foolproof. They can be susceptible to terrorism, Mother Nature, human error and malfunctions. We are not likely to have a major earthquake or tsunami. But a category 4 or 5 hurricane is feasible, if not probable. Could the ensuing storm surge and flooding create similar scenarios to those we now see in Japan?

Over the last several decades we have also learned how to better protect ourselves from uncontrolled radioactive releases in a nuclear disaster. Having this knowledge and a plan will save lives while avoiding confusion and panic. The key, though, is early warning and swift assessment of the radioactive plume’s location, size and movement.

Other communities near nuke plants have special siren warning systems, shelters, supplies and an evacuation plan, as required in the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ) only. This is all provided by the power company. According to the Millstone website, their plans and warning systems only cover Connecticut, Plum Island and Fishers Island. Suffolk County’s Office of Emergency Management will be notified by Millstone only if Plum and Fishers islands are in jeopardy.

In 2007, the Department of Homeland Security recommended that the 10-mile EPZ be extended to 20 miles. Then-President Bush and the NRC decided that evacuation only (without a warning system)was a better option beyond the 10 mile radius and nullified the DHS decision. There is now a movement by U.S. Representative Edward J. Markey to reinstate the 20-mile EPZ.

Our emergency plan for an “extra-nuclear event” (if we are even notified) is the same as that for a hurricane: take cover and do not evacuate. The plan is to notify the general public via Cablevision Channel 22, WLNG radio and the “Code Red” reverse 911 system. (Sign up for it, it’s free).

All this will work if power, cable TV and phone lines are not downed by falling trees in, say, a category 4 hurricane. Another option is to have a NOAA “All Hazards Radio,” programmed to the New London area. What is really needed here is a siren alert, remotely controlled by the Millstone Nuclear Power station.

I do know that those most affected by exposure to extra radiation are the youngest among us. We should have a plan, at the very least, to properly protect the children and moms-to-be from harm. Respiratory masks, potassium iodide (KI) pills and liquids (for infants), food, water and decontamination showers in a sealed shelter should be at the ready.

While evacuating this Island or eastern Long Island is not practical over land, we have an advantage. The town should consider evacuating the most vulnerable on our fastest and most seaworthy ferries. It could be done, if we plan and can get an immediate warning from Millstone. Or we can just decide that ignorance is bliss and that “it can’t happen here.”

Most of the distance between us and Millstone is over open water, with very little structure to absorb or deflect the radioactive particles. Monitoring the air and ground water here for radioactivity should also be considered. There are controlled radioactive releases from Millstone each month. The next release, in April, will be one of the largest of the year. Reactor containment unit #2 will be purged of gas and tritium, and refueled.

Millstone spokesperson, Ken Holts, tells me that this release is nothing to be worried about. I agree. I’m only concerned if something goes very wrong. Go to dom.com/about/stations/nuclear/millstone/atmospheric-radiation-releases.jsp for release schedules, links and details.

Some may feel that even talking about this subject might adversely affect property values, our tax base and the ability to sell homes here. Conversely, living in a community that is proactive on a public health and safety issue such as this could be seen as an advantage. Being deceptive about our proximity to a nuke plant for the sake of selling a property is absolutely dishonest and absurd.

Our collective health and well being (especially the kids) are worth more than all of the houses on this Island.

VINCENT NOVAK, FRESH POND