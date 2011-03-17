Letters to the editor: Week of March 17, 2011

Power to the pickers

To the Editor:

The Highway Department’s recommendation and subsequent action to shut down the recycling areas to picking is misguided: the 3 R’s of recycling are “Reduce Reuse Recycle.”

Those who glean items from the metal, scrap and goody piles are providing a valuable service. Much of what gets dumped has life beyond the scrap heap. Gleaners put the “Reuse” tenet into action. Useful stuff stays out of the waste stream. Bravo!

I question assertions that gleaners put a dent in scrap metal revenues. And surely liability waivers would address the lawsuit issues we’ve been led to believe are the catalyst for making gleaning a criminal offense!

I strongly encourage our elected officials to re-visit the town dump policy and re-open all areas for gleaning. It makes sense in the bigger picture of what recycling is all about.

JACKIE BLACK, SHELTER ISLAND





Tree friend responds

To the Editor:

Last week John D’Amato sent me the landscaping plans for the Memorial Park in front of Legion Hall. The plans are professionally prepared and as John mentioned the plants will be provided at a very reasonable cost. The problem with the tree clearance thus appears to have been one of miscommunication between the Legion and the town and of not being aware of the Town Tree Code. I think the plans make good sense and will be supported by the Friends of Trees.

I am grateful to Paul Shepherd for thinking so highly of my Dutch and German language skills that he believed English was my second language. While my English may sometimes be lacking, my parents, grandparents and all but one of my great- grandparents spoke English at home.

Perhaps Paul has heard me giving an occasional command to our golden retriever Harry in Dutch or knows that we lived in Holland and England for some 27 years, which caused our American English to change a bit.

Mike Loriz did once offer his tree protectors to the Friends of Trees for town plantings, but Highway Super Mark Ketcham advised he did not need them. In one brief conversation Mike and I chatted about creating a small tree farm in the back on our property, which I declined as the trees would be smack in front of water views of my neighbors. Mike did plant trees with the protectors at the Presbyterian Church parking lot, which thus far have been successful.

We shall be in contact with the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) regarding the 25 or so trees they promised to plant this spring. If anyone has a suggested location for a tree along Route 114 please let me know at 749-1945, noting the DOT cannot plant along curves in the road.

DONALD M. KORNRUMPF, SHELTER ISLAND





Young artists lauded

To the Editor:

On Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5, the Shelter Island Public Library was the scene of a Student Art Show featuring art work from grades K-12 of the Shelter Island School.

The Friends of the Library would like to thank the young artists and especially their teacher, Stephanie Sareyani, for their participation, creativity and joy in celebrating favorite books.

The Friends of the Shelter

Island Public Library would also like to thank the wonderful Island bakers who donated birthday treats for our celebration of the 125th Anniversary of the Library. Jimmy Rando and Sweet Tomato’s, Kyle Ritzler, Lisa Murphy and Vine Street Cafe, Amanda Hayward and Commander Cody’s and Judith Winship provided beautiful and delicious goodies. Thanks as well to Library Director Denise DiPaolo and her staff, and to all who attended and support The Friends of the Library.

The 9th grade displayed wonderful storybook-themed ceramic bowls that will be part of an event called Empty Bowls. Empty Bowls is an international project to fight hunger. The 9th graders who created the ceramic bowls will serve a simple meal of soup and bread for which guests pay a minimum of 10 dollars, and keep a bowl as a reminder of empty bowls and hunger around the world. The proceeds from the Shelter Island event in early May will benefit the Shelter Island Food Pantry. We should all support this worthwhile community event!

SUSAN HINE, CHAIRMAN, THE FRIENDS OF THE SHELTER ISLAND LIBRARY





Kudos for the chapel

To the Editor:

Hats off to Steve Kessler and Randy Osofsky for purchasing the Manhanset Chapel. They are making a valuable contribution to helping to preserve the quality of life on Shelter Island. We all benefit from their kindness.

MARC WEIN, SHELTER ISLAND