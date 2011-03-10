Letters to the Editor: Week of March 10, 2011

Apply new rules to all

To The Editor,

First I would like to thank Mark Ketcham, Jim Dougherty, and the entire Town Board for their enlightened new policy.

The rabble of Shelter Island have had free rein at the Recycling Center for far too long. Now that the town has, in its infinite wisdom, chosen to restrict the public from scavenging at the Recycling Center, I think it’s only fair that the rules be enforced in an even-handed manner. In other words, when town employees, including employees of the Highway Department, are scavenging, they are stealing town property.

Theft of town property is even worse when someone charged with a public trust does it. The only response must be that, in addition to whatever the criminal charges, such an employee should be immediately suspended without pay and if the charges stick, that employee should be fired.

What’s good for the people is good for their servants. Or am I somehow mistaken, and our public servants are above the law? I call on Shelter Islanders to go to the Recycling Center with their cameras and be vigilant — we can stop these egregious thefts of public property if we work together, and we can rid the town payroll of all miscreants if we manage to catch them red-handed.

STEVEN PYTHON, SHELTER ISLAND





Many a tree friend

To the Editor:

I would like to clarify some things regarding Mr. Kornrumpf’s letter of last week. What I was doing, in saying what I said concerning the Friends of Trees, was simply attempting to explain to Mr. Dougherty and the rest of board, who appeared somewhat perplexed at the abrupt and seemingly stealthy manner in which the trees at the Legion Hall were removed, that this might well have been done to avoid unwanted publicity, and hence interference in a matter that the Legion’s grounds people had surely taken into careful consideration before beginning. Best to get it over with quickly.

But, in fact, I have no knowledge that this was on their minds. It was conjecture on my part, but given Mr. Kornrumpf’s reaction to it all, the people responsible for the grounds there would likely have been correct in fearing a problem had they made their intentions known. In the near vacuum that is public participation in Town Hall, I am unsure that “superfluous” was the best choice of words for my “intonations,” but will not nit-pick, as Mr. Kornrumpf expresses himself very well, considering that English is apparently his second language.

I must say, however, that I have been a “friend of trees” for longer than the group so named has been in existence, and take some exception to the implication that those who do not belong to their group are the enemy of said trees, any more than not belonging to a pro-life or anti-war group indicates that one favors abortion or armed conflict as the optimal solutions to the problems they address. There are, after all, many gradations of agreement and support for all of these causes.

Strangely enough, Mr. Kornrumpf and I both have a passion for defending those things which, once gone, are difficult if not impossible to replace. So, Don, I get it. Perhaps more than you know. The Friends of Trees have a noble and useful cause, in my opinion. But sometimes trees are obstacles to people’s plans and needs, and when those people make that determination, and have the vested right and authority to do so, then they may be removed.

Those trees, like the rights and liberties I struggle to preserve, are unlikely to be missed by those who took no joy in them while they were there, or who found them an impediment to their agenda. Though it will not make you feel any better, I must urge you to do as I have often been told to do, and learn to accept it as the price of progress. I feel your pain.

Speaking of lost liberty, regarding the Recycling Center and the retraction of salvage rights for the citizenry, I will only say that leaving such things to the bean counters to decide ignores a fundamental reality, which is that the beans are there for that citizenry to use, having come from them originally, and are not provided solely for the purpose of providing the bean counters with job security. The discussion should have been made more available to the public. Perhaps it is not yet over. We’ll see.

PAUL SHEPHERD, SHELTER ISLAND





Tree confessions

To the Editor:

My life in crime is over; I stand guilty as the phantom tree murderer. Attempts to disguise my evil locust-destroying deed by cutting the trees in broad daylight with a large gas-powered chain saw, across from Town Hall, were not enough to throw off the wily Tree Police, in the form of Don Kornrumpf, chairman of the Friends of Trees.

Seriously, I am surprised by Don’s fussing [March 3 letter]. During discussion of the transfer of the Legion property to the town it was clear that the Legion would continue to act as stewards for the Memorial Garden, and we have a very serious interest in maintaining that garden in a manner we consider appropriate. Although the town as owner should pay for improvements to the garden, we are doing this major project ourselves through volunteer effort and donations because we feel it is the right way to do things, without taxpayer cost. And the support of members, auxiliary and the entire community on this very public project has been superb.

The Post has been, I think, reasonably transparent in communicating our plans to the town and community, and have explicitly and repeatedly asked for ideas or inputs from the community at large. Mr. Dougherty is a member of our Post, and is privy to meetings and newsletters, which have been very detailed in describing work, including tree cutting and sidewalk planning. I personally called Mr. Ketcham in November to ask if he wanted the shrubs or trees for transplanting, and he declined, although a Highway Department crew helped clear away the shrubs removed in November.

I appeared at a work session in November to let the Town and citizens know of upcoming work. That any of this is a surprise to Messrs. Dougherty or Ketcham is amazing to me. If the town or the Tree Police in fact decide that we erred in assuming our responsibility to care for the garden, and that it is trumped by the requirement to get a permit to cut down a few problem locust trees, I take full personal responsibility for any fines or other punishment.

In fact, we cut down three honey locusts and one Eastern red cedar volunteer. The cedar was directly under the power lines and had to go in any case. Two of the locusts were becoming power line issues, and the third was beginning to decline, which is pretty typical of locusts.

Professional advisors strongly suggested we remove the trees prior to re-landscaping, and at our December meeting the members voted unanimously, without argument, to remove the trees. I began to cut them myself, and then was assisted in the job by Chris Johnson and crew, who provided their help gratis.

On a personal note, I share Don’s love of trees and have been planting native hardwood seedlings, primarily white oak and black walnut, in white tubes over the past years in various locations on the Island. Readers may be interested to note that my offers to plant trees for the Friends of Trees in a similar manner, at my cost, were refused, and a similar offer to plant trees on Don’s own property was also refused due to his concern of view impacts.

People evidently express their love of trees in different ways and at selected locations.

MIKE LORIZ, COMMANDER, AMERICAN LEGION POST 281