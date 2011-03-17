Legal Advertisements: Week of March 17, 2011

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of formation of Manhanset Hall LLC, a Limited Liability Company. Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 1/25/11. Office location: Suffolk County. SSNY has been designated for service of process. SSNY shall mail a copy of any process served against LLC to c/o THE LLC, 105 Fifth Avenue, Apt. 8B, New York, NY 10003. Purpose: any lawful purpose.

2615-6T 2/17, 24; 3/3, 10, 17, 24

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of formation of Be That Leader LLC, a limited liability company. Articles of Org. filed with Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) 2/8/11. Office location: Suffolk. SSNY designated for service of process. SSNY shall mail process to: The LLC, c/o Lisa Krekeler, PO Box 1913, Shelter Island, NY 11964. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.

2617-6T 2/24; 3/3, 10, 17, 24, 31

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of formation of Down2EarthArt LLC, a Limited Liability Company. Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 3/04/2011. Office location: Suffolk County. SSNY has been designated for service of process. SSNY shall mail a copy of any process served against the LLC to The LLC, c/o John Pagliaro, PO Box 1219, Shelter Island Hts., NY 11965. Purpose: any lawful purpose.

2624-6T 3/17, 24, 31; 4/7, 14, 21