Legal Advertisements: Week of March 10, 2011

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of formation of Manhanset Hall LLC, a Limited Liability Company. Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 1/25/11. Office location: Suffolk County. SSNY has been designated for service of process. SSNY shall mail a copy of any process served against LLC to c/o THE LLC, 105 Fifth Avenue, Apt. 8B, New York, NY 10003. Purpose: any lawful purpose.

2615-6T 2/17, 24; 3/3, 10, 17, 24

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of formation of Be That Leader LLC, a limited liability company. Articles of Org. filed with Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) 2/8/11. Office location: Suffolk. SSNY designated for service of process. SSNY shall mail process to: The LLC, c/o Lisa Krekeler, PO Box 1913, Shelter Island, NY 11964. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.

2617-6T 2/24; 3/3, 10, 17, 24, 31

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the following hearings will be held by the Shelter Island Zoning Board of Appeals on the 23rd day of March, 2011, at the Shelter Island Town Hall, 38 N. Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York. Applications are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., or thereafter. Applications may not be heard in the order they appear in this notice.

1) A hearing on the application of Ken and Jill Wilson for variances at 2 Stearns Point Road, Shelter Island, NY, which is Zone “A-Residential” on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/14/01/014. Applicant seeks 3.5’ varying to 13’ variances from Section 133-6(B)(5) to construct a swimming pool and patio within the side, rear and front yard setbacks. Applicant also seeks a 13’ variance to maintain a patio 27’ from the front yard line instead of the required 40’.

2) A hearing on the application of Amy and Wayne Juchatz-Comanzo for a variance at 16 Margarets Drive, Shelter Island, NY, which is Zone “A-Residential” on the Shelter Island Zoning Map and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/18/02/041. Applicant seeks a 3.8’ variance from Section 133-6(B)(5)(a) to maintain a shed within the required 40’ front yard setback.

All persons wishing to be heard should appear at the aforementioned time and place.

By Order of the

Zoning Board of Appeals

Joann Piccozzi, Chairman

2619-1T 3/10

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

ON A LOCAL LAW OF 2011

ADOPTING REGULATIONS

PROHIBITING ILLICIT

DISCHARGES, ACTIVITIES AND CONNECTIONS TO THE VILLAGE STORM SEWER SYSTEM

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor will conduct a Public Hearing on March 19, 2011, at 10:00 a.m. regarding a proposed local law of 2011 entitled “Local law of 2011, a local law Adopting Regulations Prohibiting Illicit Discharges, Activities and Connections to the Village Storm Sewer System.”

The purpose of this local law is to create regulations prohibiting illegal discharges into the Village Storm Sewer System

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that public hearing will be conducted at the Village Hall, Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York and will commence on at 10:00 a.m. on March 19, 2011 at which time comments regarding the local law will be taken from the public and interested parties, and that at the close of the public hearing the Board of Trustees may take appropriate action including the adoption of the local law.

Dated: March 4, 2011

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village

of Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York

2620-1T 3/10

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

ON A LOCAL LAW OF 2011

ADOPTING REGULATIONS

REGARDING STORM WATER MANAGEMENT

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor will conduct a public hearing on March 19, 2011 at 10:00 a.m. regarding a proposed local law of 2011 entitled “Local law of 2011, a local law Adopting Regulations Regarding Storm Water Management.”

The purpose of this local law is to adopt regulations for the Village of Dering Harbor regarding Storm Water Management in the Village of Dering Harbor.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that public hearing will be conducted at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York, and will commence at 10:00 a.m. on March 19, 2011, at which time comments regarding the local law will be taken from the public and interested parties, and that at the close of the public hearing the Board of Trustees may take appropriate action including the adoption of the local law.

Dated: March 4, 2011

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village

of Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York

2621-1T 3/10

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF MONTHLY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Please Take Notice the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, March 19, 2011, at 10:00 a.m. at the Village Hall of the Village of Dering Harbor, located at 23 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York.

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village of

Dering Harbor,

Suffolk County, New York

Dated: March 10, 2011

2622-1T 3/10

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF

DERING HARBOR

ARCHITECTURAL

REVIEW BOARD

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Architectural Review Board of the Village of Dering Harbor will conduct a Public Hearing on March 19, 2011, at 10:30 a.m. at the Village Hall of the Village of Dering Harbor, located at 23 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York. The purpose of this public hearing will be to discuss the following application that has been received by the Architectural Review Board and such other business as may properly come before the Architectural Review Board at that time.

Michael Kostow

SCTM#0701-00-1-18

Street Address: 6F Nicoll Road

Dering Harbor

Application for Addition to Residence

Heather E. G. Brownlie,

Chairperson

Architectural Review Board

Incorporated Village

of Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York

2623-1T 3/10