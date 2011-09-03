Last chance to sign up for Shelter Island 4 on 4 volleyball tournament

Sign your team up for Sunday’s Volleyball Tournament in the Shelter Island school gym, to benefit the Student Council. Grades 7 and up only; public participants and spectators welcome.

Thursday is the last day to sign up. The non-competitive bracket, starting on Sunday at 1 p.m. costs $25 per team to register and the competitive bracket, starting at 3 p.m., costs $40.

Email mundymeg@yahoo.com with your roster, bracket choice and team name.

There will also be a 50/50 Raffle and snacks for sale, all benefiting the Student Council