Ladies bowling: Springer & Rando share top honors

Paint by Numbers took all 11 from Spare Us. Spare Ellie Labrozzi hit her high in the first game with a 169. Pam Jackson went for an easy 123 for PbN. Ginny Gibbs had her high of 133 in the first game, while Linda Springer went over her average with a 155 and a Paint win. Meddi Shaw carried the Spares in the second game with a 105. Joining Meddi as the only other person to bowl over average in the second game was Linda. She picked up her marks for a 166 and another PbN win. Meddi was over again in the third game with a little assist from Ellie. Mary Kanarvogel joined the action with a 103 for her high. Linda outdid herself with a 174. Her three over-average games earned her Bowler of the Week for Week 20.

The Guttersnipes and Rockettes were real close in all three games. Sherri Surozenski carried the Rockettes with a 190, while Jan Warner and Archer Brown teamed up with 126 and 106 respectively. The teams tied with 699. Sherri was still over average in the second game. Fay Rodriguez-Walker, still bowling lefty, was becoming more consistent. Archer hit her high of the night with a 113 for a 3-point win over the ‘Ettes. Mary Ellen Gran added to the mix with a 130, her high of the night for the third game. Jan repeated with a 126. Sherri hit a 152 for a final Rockette win of 683 to 669. Rockettes took 6 points, Guttersnipes 5.

The Fabulous Five took all 11 from the Lucky Strikes. Lucky Captain Julie Fanelli was the only show for her team, so they forfeited. Betty Kontje started the night with a very Islander score of 114. Donna Cass tossed in a few extra pins for a 149. In the second game, Julie hit a 126, making her the only lady to bowl over average on either team. In the third game, Julie hit a high with 169, her highest yet, which matched Donna Cass. Essie Simovich went even higher with a 175, while Audrey Marshall hit her own high of 132.

The Odd Balls took 5 points, leaving Brick Laying Babes with 6. Captain Stephanie Tybaert led with a 136 with Lee Oliver following with an easy 123. Traci Kannwischer was most over her average with a 134 in the first game, while Tracy Gibbs hit a high 170 for the first Babe win. Mary Rando had a nice 115 in the second game. Kelly Michalak made a fashionably late entrance with a 176 for an Odd Ball win. Lee and Kelly had twin 106s in the third game. Traci took the cake with a 186 for a final Babe win.

The Odd Balls won by default when the Lucky Strikes were a no-show. Making quick work of it, Steph, Lee and Kelly were in and out earlier than usual. Steph kicked off the night with a 130. Kelly picked up some marks for a 154. Lefty Lee started slow, but picked up some speed in the second game with a 93. In the third game, Lee was full steam with a 121. Captain Steph had a 133. Kelly hit her high of the night with a 171.

Brick Laying Babes took all 11 from the Guttersnipes. Mary Ellen Gran started her night with a 125. Mary Rando was on fire with a 144. Captain Laura picked up some marks for a 150. Tracy G. was way over average with a 198. Jan Warner hit a 106 in the second game. Mary Rando went high with a 180, giving her all weekly individual honors for this game. Tracy stepped up, too, with a 209. In the last game, Archer added 8 pins to her score for a 106. Jan rolled a 118, and Captain Sue jumped in with a 178. Mary rolled her third over-average game of 139 making her our Bowler of the week for Week 21. Laura made a 146 and Tracy closed the night with a 188. The Babes took all the weekly team honors.

The Fabulous Five took 8 pins from Paint By Numbers. Pam Jackson was back in her groove with a 153 to start the night. Essie had one open frame for a 192 for the first Fab win. Jackie Brewer had two open for a 182 in the second game, but Pam continued to rock with a 182 as well. Linda helped with an easy 123 for the PbN win. Pam ended the night with a 153, missing a triplicate patch. Linda picked up many marks for a 164. Betty Kontje showed how Fab she was by hitting a 154, and Jackie rolled a 154 for the final Fab win.

The Rockettes tried to pull themselves out of last place by taking 8 points from Spare Us. Ellie Labrozzi started high with a 180. LynnKay Winters shot a 129, while Ashley Knight was way over average with a 135 for an ‘Ette win. Fay finally hit over average with a 113, with Ash right behind her with a 105. Meddi went high with a 110 for Spare Us. Ellie came down a little, missing a repeat score by one pin, but still took the second game for the Spares. Meddi and Ellie left a few more pins standing in the last game, with 107 and 173 respectively. Ashley hit her high for the week with a 140. Sherri was over with a 152 as was Fay; with a 112, for a final Rockette win.





Week 21 Team Standings

Team Won Lost

Fabulous Five 142.0 89.0

Odd Balls 129.5 101.5

Brick Laying Babes 129.0 102.0

Paint by Numbers 126.0 105.0

Spare Us 113.0 118.0

Guttersnipes 110.0 121.0

Lucky Strikes 90.0 141.0

Rockettes 84.5 146.5