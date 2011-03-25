Ladies Bowling: Cass and Gran top charts in weeks 22 & 23

In Week 22, Spare Us took on the Rockettes. In the first game, Spare Meddi Shaw went over average with a 107. Lynn Kay Winters traipsed in with a 111. Sherri Surozenski was high-stepping with a 167 for the ‘Ette win. Lynn Kay had another over-average game with a 109. Meddi picked up some spares for a 104, while Sue Klenawicus and Ellie Labrozzi had matching 156s for a Spare win. LK tapped out a 100 in the third game, as Ellie Labrozzi bagged a turkey for a 174 and the final Spare win.

The Odd Balls took 8 points from the Lucky Strikes. Julie Fanelli and Corrine Mitchell were not so “Lucky” — they were the only ones to show up from their team. OB Captain Stephanie Tybaert started the night with a 142. Lee Oliver was right behind her with a 140 and Bev Pelletier hit her high with a 164 for the first OB win. The OBs fell short in the second game. The Luckys picked up some Strikes. Julie grabbed a 139 with Corrine making her average for a Lucky win. Julie just broke her average in the last game, but Steph was in the 140s again for the final win.

The Brick Laying Babes grabbed 8 from the Guttersnipes. Babe Mary Rando had an Islander score of 114, while Captain Laura Marcello hit her high with a 149 in the first game. Cathy Driscoll shot a 133. Mary Ellen Gran had slightly better aim with a 135. Archer Brown was over average as well for a Snipe win in the first game. Sue Warner had the high of the night with a 194 in the second game. Cathy and Mary Ellen both hit in the 120s. Tracy Gibbs was just over average with a 168 while Traci Kannwischer hit her high of 148 for a Babe win. Snipes were off their marks in the last game with only Sue hitting her average. Traci had a 131 in the last game, while Lisa Goody hit her high of 145 for the final Babe win.

The Fabulous Five took all 11 from Paint by Numbers. Paint Ginny Gibbs started with an easy 123; Donna Clark right behind her with a 129. Donna Cass had a Fabulous 167 with Jackie Brewer in the lead with a 168 for the Fab Five win. Linda Springer tried her hand with a 147 in the second as Pam Jackson helped out with a 148. Essie Simovich hit her high of the night with a 153 for the win. In the last game, Pam just broke her average with a 147. Fab Five jumped in with a 170 from Jackie and another 167 from Donna, making Donna our 22nd Bowler of the Week.

Sparing is sharing with Spare Us and the Lucky Strikes in Week 23. Lucky Captain Julie rolled a nice 135 with Corrine trailing with a few extra pins. Liz Lechmanski was high with a 137 in her first game, as Sue skyrocketed a 179 for the Spare win. Sue tied her score in the second game with another 179. Ellie was right behind her with a 167. Alison Bevilacqua joined in the fun with her high of the night of 119. Julie and Corrine were both well over average with 152 and 112 respectively for the Strike win. Sue Klen was looking for a triplicate patch in the last game, but fell short. Corrine led the Strikes to their last win of the night with a 105.

The Fab Five took all 11 from the Rockettes. Sorry, my bad. I was convinced we bowled on the next night even though two of my team members tried to persuade me otherwise. You’re welcome, Fab Five. You bowled excellently anyway. Essie started with a high 148, while Donna went even higher with a 152. Jackie hit a 177 in the second game. Essie jumped in with a 163 and Donna came close to her first score with a 154. Jackie hit the high score of the night with a 187 while Donna and Essie hovered in the high 140s.

Paint by Numbers took 8 leaving the Babes with 3. Paint Linda Springer started the night with a 144. Pam hit her high with a 167. Babe Laura had a 130 to start with Tracy rolling a 187 for the Babe win. Lisa joined in the second game with a 144 and was the only BLB over average. Donna Clark had a second over-average game with a 152, while Linda passed Tracy’s high score with a 189 for a PbN win. The Babes had a hard time picking up their marks, but the Paints had an easy time of it. Donna had another high of 156 carrying her team to the final victory.

The Guttersnipes took all 11 from the Odd Balls. Stephanie hit her high with a173 in the first game. Cathy and Jan Warner added 10 pins to their scores while Mary Ellen went soaring with a 145. In the second game, Lee Oliver was over average with a 118, but Mary Ellen hit high again with a 156. Cathy Joined her with a 153 for the win. Finally, Linda McCarthy and Kelly Michalak were in the 140s. The Snipes used teamwork to take the final win. Mary Ellen’s last 139 made her our 23rd Bowler of the Week.





Week 23 Team Standings

Team Won Lost

Fabulous Five 164.0 89.0

Brick Laying Babes 140.0 113.0

Odd Balls 137.5 115.5

Paint by Numbers 134.0 119.0

Spare Us 125.5 127.5

Guttersnipes 124.0 129.0

Lucky Strikes 99.5 153.5

Rockettes 87.5 154.5