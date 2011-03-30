Ladies Bowling: Brewer, Fanelli light up the scoreboard in weeks 24 & 25

The Brick Laying Babes were lost in the basement for their first game against the Odd Balls. Bev Pelletier led the team with a 151. Captain Stephanie Tybaert was right behind her with a 146. In the second game, Babe Captain Laura Marcello picked up some marks for a 135, but it wasn’t enough. Kelly Michalak scraped together a 133, as Steph soared with a 167. Lisa Goody climbed up to a 129 in the last game for the Babes, but Lee Oliver picked up a 139 for a total win over the Babes.

Donna Clark got the ball rolling for Paint by Numbers with a 129 in the first game.

Meddi Shaw hit her high of the night with a 137 while Sue Klenawicus reached a 163 for a Spare Us win. Liz Lechmanski got up to a 144 in the second game. Linda Springer teamed up with Pam Jackson to take the second game for the Paints with 156 and 188 respectively. In the last game, Pam scooped up a 157, with Linda right behind her with a 146. Liz and Meddi rolled matching 125s while Sue grabbed a 153 for the Spare win.

Lynn Kay Winters and Sherri Surozenski were a dancing pair for the Rockettes against the Guttersnipes. Jan Warner was the only Snipe over average in the first game with a 133. Lynn Kay hit her high of the night with a 138 for the ‘Ette win. Sherri just slid by with a 145 in the second game. Cathy Driscoll was well over average with a 130 while Sue Warner shot up to a 168 for a Snipe win. Sue one-upped herself in the last game with a 169. Lynn Kay jumped up for a 121 with Sherri snagging a 148 for the final Rockette win.

The Fabulous Five took all 11 from the Lucky Strikes. The Strikes were less than Lucky in the first game. Jackie Brewer went up to a 176. Corrine Mitchell picked up a few marks to bring her up to a 111 with Erica Tome right behind her with a 109. Fab Donna Cass rolled a 146 while Jackie hit her high with a 197. Alison Bevilacqua grabbed a few marks for a 124 in the last game. Donna hit her high with a 159. Jackie had her third over-average game with a 154 to make her our 24th Bowler of the Week.

Fab Jackie Brewer kicked off the next week with a 168. Snipe Cathy was trailing behind her with a 166 to lead her team. Mary Ellen Gran shot a 147, and with some help from Archer Brown, the Snipes took the first game. Mary Ellen hit her high of the night game in the second with a 176. Essie Simovich and Betty Kontje both added a few pins to their averages for a Fabulous second win. In the last game, Archer hit her high with a 106, while Cathy shot a 125. Jackie was high with a 187 with Essie trailing with a 160 for the Fab win.

Rockette Sherri kicked off the night with a turkey for a 162 in the first game. Lee was over average with a 116, while Bev had her high with a 142 for an Odd Ball win. Odd Balls hit around their averages for the second game, but the ‘Ettes were just a bit higher for the second win. In the last game, Steph was high with a 138. Ashley Knight joined Sherri mark for mark; they had 151 and 152 respectively for the final Rockette win.

Lucky Captain Julie made some strikes for a 133 in the first game against Paint by Numbers. Linda started strong with a 175. Donna Clark hit her high with a 140 to take the first win for Paint by Numbers. Pam joined Donna and Linda in the second game with a 185. Alison and Corrine both added about 20 extra pins to their scores, while Julie had another over-average game for a Lucky win.

Ginny Gibbs made an easy 123 while the rest of the PbNs kept up their over-average pace. Corrine hit her high with a 121 as Julie hit warp drive for a 162 and the final Strike win. Julie’s three over-average games made her our 25th Bowler of the Week.

The Brick Laying Babes were able to take 3 points away from Spare Us. Tracy Gibbs was back on the ball in the first game with a 167. Mama P. started strong with a 112 while Ellie shot a 162 for the Spare win. Mary Rando picked up a few pins for a 117, while Captain Laura marked with a 125.

Mama P. had another high game of 101 in the second game. Elllie and Sue went mark for mark and ended with 157 and 156 respectively for another Spare win. Ellie and Mama were both over average in the last game, but Mary Rando bowled her team to victory with a flaming 134.





Week 25 Team Standings

Team Won Lost

Fabulous Five 181.0 94.0

Odd Balls 151.5 123.5

Brick Laying Babes 143.0 132.0

Paint by Numbers 142.0 133.0

Spare Us 140.5 134.5

Guttersnipes 132.5 142.5

Lucky Strikes 103.5 168.5

Rockettes 103.0 161.0