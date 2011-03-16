The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the February 28 and March 7 sessions of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for the February 28 session; Judges Mary-Faith Westervelt and Helen Rosenblum were both on the bench for the March 7 court session.

February 28:

JUDGE HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

Mark Harris of Shirley was fined $500 plus a $400 state surcharge for driving while intoxicated. He received three years probation and his license was revoked for six months. The court also ordered a one-year ignition interlock.

Charges of failure to keep to the right and a lane violation were dismissed as covered.

Eleven cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — eight at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, two at the court’s request and one by mutual consent.

March 7:

JUDGE MARY-FAITH WESTERVELT

A charge of a cellphone violation against Peter T. Ambrose of Sag Harbor was reduced to a parking violation and he was fined $100.

Ryan C. Kadel of West Babylon was fined $300 plus a state surcharge of $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated. He received a 90-day license suspension and a one-year conditional discharge. Mr. Kadel completed 100 hours of community service.

Mr. Kadel was also fined $50 plus $85 for failure to keep to the right. Stop sign and lane violations were dismissed as covered.

Kenneth J. McGuinness of Shelter Island was fined $100 plus $85 for unlicensed driving, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. Charges of failure to keep to the right and a seatbelt violation were dismissed.

Three charges in the case against Anton M. Miles of Roxbury, Massachusetts — promotion of prostitution in the 4th degree, a lane violation and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree — were dismissed in Justice Court in satisfaction of a Suffolk County indictment on other charges.

Joseph Olivieri Jr. of Mount Sinai was fined $100 plus $85 for a registration violation, reduced from a suspended registration.

John C. Yeaman of Shelter Island was fined $75 plus $85 for a registration violation, reduced from a suspended registration. An insurance violation was dismissed.

Two individuals were cited as scofflaws for failure to appear in court.

Twenty cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 19 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and one at the court’s request.

JUDGE HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

Robert A. Knutson of Huntington was fined $750 plus $190 for operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs. He received a six-month license suspension and a one-year conditional discharge. Mr. Knutson was also fined $45 plus $55 for speeding — 50 mph in a 40-mph zone. Seatbelt and lane violations, possession of an open container of alcohol and charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree and possession of marijuana were dismissed as covered.

One case was adjourned until a later date at the request of the defendant.