JH Girls Basketball: Junior hoopsters making strides

It’s been just a month since the girls basketball squad’s first match on February 10 and Coach Brian Becker has already seen dramatic development in the girls’ hoop skills. “Big improvement, for sure,” he said after the girls’ game on Monday against East Moriches. “The fundamentals are really starting to come.”

The girls still had a difficult time against the taller East Moriches squad; East Moriches took the victory, 38-13. East Moriches is one of the strongest teams in the league, according to Coach Becker.

Though Shelter Island lost, the game was an opportunity for the girls to showcase what they’ve learned this season. “Defensively we’re coming along a lot better,” Coach Becker said. The Indians have honed their double team, stifling some of East Moriches’ biggest and most dominant players.

The girls are also getting better at anticipating where their opponent’s offensive play is going to go and rotating appropriately, he said.

The Indians’ offensive game is making strides, too. “In the beginning their heads were down while dribbling, but now they’re starting to look up so they’re seeing things more … I’m very happy with the way the girls are passing.” It allowed the team strong penetration into the paint during Monday’s match.

Other aspects that are crucial to an offense are starting to come together. “They’ve got the pick down but now they have to work on the roll,” Coach Becker said. “It’ll come.”

The most basic fundamentals are still a central focus. The girls on the whole are having a tough time homing in their shots, which resulted in a relatively low score for the Indians on Monday. Serina Kaasik scored 8 of the Indians’ 13 points. Olivia Garrison scored one basket and a free throw in the second quarter and Kenna McCarthy sank a basket in the fourth quarter. “We’ll have to work on our shots,” Coach Becker said.

The girls will continue practicing to get their rotations and plays to be second nature, so that each girl ends up in the right spot so “they can relax and shoot instead of just chucking it up,” Coach Becker said.

There are eight girls on the squad this year. In addition to Kaasik, Garrison and McCarthy, the squad includes Margaret Michalak, Colibri Lopez, Elizabeth Dunning, Kelly Colligan and Shawna Goody, the team also gets help on the sidelines from its two scorekeepers, Caitlin Mulcahy and Ava Allen.

The team has a student assistant coach this year as well, 7th-grader Peter Kropf. “He loves the game,” said Coach Becker. Kropf helps out with some of the basics during the games, like keeping track of substitutions and time outs, but also feeds Coach Becker tips when he spots areas for improvement. “It’s good to have another set of eyes, sometimes he sees things that I don’t,” Coach Becker explained. Kropf also helps out with drills during practices.

The team is now 5-2; they won their first two matches, against Greenport on February 10 and Springs on February 16. They have five games left. Though they have a very short season, Coach Becker hopes to see their progress continue through their last game on March 22. “They’re really coming along.”

They play at home today against Montauk at 4 p.m.