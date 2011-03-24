Island Profile: Hilary King, from Island to Island

When you hear Hilary King at the post office or during a Garden Club meeting, you’ll know it — her distinctive English accent gives her away immediately. It gives an obvious clue to her origins.

Ms. King grew up on the southern coast of England in Hampshire. She was just a little girl when World War II started. “My mother and sister and I were on the south coast. We were bombed every night,” she said. “You got used to it.”

The beaches were closed due to the fear of a German invasion. But as a young girl, she had her own concerns: “From a child’s point of view, they closed all of the beaches. You couldn’t go for a swim!”

She remembers seeing dogfights over the English Channel while bicycling home from school, and jumping into a ditch to hide from the German planes.

The English have their own way of coping with the violence, she explained. “I grew up in a family with a lot of humor.” She recalled taking tea out to her mother and friends and they’d see fires raging in the distance. “I’d say ‘Oh my God, there’s a huge fire over there,’ and one of them would say, ‘It’s in the direction of the New Era laundry,’ and the other one would say, ‘Well don’t be silly, it’s not that it’s the Metropolitan Hotel.’ They’d be playing this ridiculous game of ‘who knows best.’ I grew up with that. You sort of got through it with always looking at the funny side … We tend to mock something that we’re worried about. Because it’s easier to make a joke.”

Ms. King was ill as a young girl and so she had to spend English winters inside. Her parents got her a typewriter when she was 7, the start of a lifelong love affair with writing. “I was always writing something, on and off, for most of my life.”

Her doctors told her that exercise would strengthen her. Ms. King tried ballet and loved it right away. “That was the focus of my early life, I danced all through the war for charity shows, we raised money for the families of people killed, we did all kinds of benefit performances. I just fell in love with dancing the minute I started.”

She hoped to continue dancing in professional schools but was told she was too tall. Heartbroken, she made an arrangement with her parents that if she could get into a ballet school, she could attend, and join a ballet company. If not, she’d head to boarding school in the middle of England, safe from the bombs. She was rejected and off she went to school, where she wrote her first published poem at age 16, “Spitfires in the Sun,” inspired by the dogfights she saw during the war.

After boarding school, she studied for a degree in advertising at night while she was working for a London advertising firm during the day. “I was the only girl with all the young guys.” Once the men in her class finished their courses, they all got raises and got titles like “account executives.” Ms. King got flowers and a raise.

“I went to the managing director of the agency and he said, ‘You can’t have the title. You can have the money and all the other assets, but not the title, it’s board policy.’ I thought, that’s craziness.”

So she moved to New York in 1957, but unfortunately the policies were no different here then. “Still, I learned a great deal.” That’s when she married her husband Hugh King, an American Rhodes Scholar, and the father of her three children, Alexandra, Edward and Vanessa.

She became an advertising copywriter, did editorial work for various magazines and did freelance public relations work. She got a job arranging a private party for a society hairdresser, which she held at his salon rather than an upscale hotel or restaurant. “The clients thought it was a scream” and a photo of the event landed on the front page of the New York Times. “That launched me doing public relations.”

She started her own public relations and marketing agency, which she ran for over 30 years. Her clients included some top names in fashion, like Givenchy and Italian designer Laura Biagiotti.

In the late 70s, Ms. King was invited out to Shelter Island by an actress friend of hers who was renting a house here. When the friend had to leave, Ms. King took over the rental and fell in love with the Island. She bought her current home on Route 114 near South Ferry in 1977, “the minute I could afford it … The children were thrilled.” Then a single mother, she split her time between Manhattan and the Island during the summers.

In the late 80s, she travelled to Italy, looking for a house to purchase. In Umbria, near the Tuscany border, she found a ruin, a 200-year-old tobacco drying tower. “I bought it the next day and spent the next four or five years with the problems of Italian permits, Italian workers who don’t come and flying back and forth. This was pre-faxes, pre-email, everything was done by phone. It was an absolute nightmare as you can imagine, but I loved every bit of it.”

Ms. King retired full time to the Island about 10 years ago. She continued to head back to Manhattan to teach an Introduction to Public Relations course at New York University, but had to give it up when she was diagnosed with cancer three-and-a-half years ago. Now she volunteers for The Retreat with Barbara Olton and is a member of the Garden Club and one of the Friends of the Library.

She’s currently working on her memoirs about growing up in England during the war.

Her most recent literary effort is a self-published book of poetry, entitled “Love … and other poems.” It’s about relationships, Ms. King says, “with people, places and things.” The book is broken into three sections: New York, Shelter Island and Italy. She described the poems as “very personal, they’re bittersweet.” For a more intimate window into Ms. King’s life, borrow the book from the Shelter Island Library or buy it on xlibris.com/bookstore (search ‘Hilary King’) or amazon.com.