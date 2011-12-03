Island Profile: Antique dealer, fashion designer love to ‘recharge’ here

Michel and Lois Lou Kramer-Metraux (he calls her Lou) live in the house on Chase Creek, looking across at the Dory, that was for many years, until his death, the home of Leon Uris. “In fact,” Lou said good-naturedly, “I wonder if we’ll ever make it fully our own.” His books and other “trace materials” abound.





Michel went on to explain in the French accent he has never completely lost, “When we first came, the house was disheveled.” There was a basement carved out with footings for a living room, library and a bedroom, all on the pool level, but Uris died before he finished it and the foundation just stood there — big blocks of cement and a hole 12 feet deep.

“They covered everything with plywood and left it there, so when we looked at the house, it was a disaster and everyone looking at it thought so. We bought it, and instead of fooling with the foundation, we thought we should fill it and make a lawn and the town was so happy with us, because so close to the water, not to build any further was a good thing.

“So we had 10 or 12 trucks coming with dirt and they filled and filled and filled the foundation until it was totally level and we planted grass and all of a sudden, no longer a hazard, ecologically correct. So we inherited a lawn.

“We fell in love with the house, changed the windows and the doors, improved and painted. And finally we were on Shelter Island.” All this after looking at houses and land for 30 years visiting and renting.

Lou is in the antique business, part of a large gallery in Norwalk, Connecticut. She collects two things which are very difficult to house, Michel explained. “One is carpets, how many can you put, and so we wind up laying them on top of each other. And the other one is posters, and they’re huge and, again, how many walls do you need to put posters? So we wind up having them rolled up. But we love this Kast house because the first thing when you walk in is this huge stairway and skylight and so with this big wall we were able to hang a lot of posters.

“This is our home,” he continued, “which is difficult for people to understand. We have a small apartment in Old Greenwich which is one tiny bedroom, but that’s where we spend the night and then in the day we work, both of us, (she at the gallery, he at Neiman Marcus). Our weekend is Wednesday and Thursday and we come home and we’re very happy.”

They, with their families (it’s a second marriage for each of them) spend all their holidays here. “We have the best of two worlds. We love our work and then come here and recharge our batteries.”

Lou grew up in Chicago, and lived there during her first marriage, and moved to New York City in the 70s, which she loved. Michel grew up in Lyons, France where his father was a silk purveyor. “I didn’t know exactly what I wanted. I thought about textiles, went to Germany, to a very good textile school. Then, right out of school, a friend of my father’s in New York, offered me a job.” Michel thought it was a great step up, being paid $75 a week, instead of what he had been making in Lyons, $75 a month. “Little did I know that $75 a week here was less than $75 a month there!”

“But I came here and I absolutely fell in love, I loved Manhattan, I looked at everything. That was 1963 and I never looked back. It was wonderful — if you did the job and did it well they gave you a raise and if you did it very well, they give you a raise and a title, it was incredible!

“It was an explosion in the world of men’s fashion, the 60s, and 70s, too. I was a part of the Seventh Avenue awakening of fashion. When I came most men wore black suits, black ties, and in 10 years they were wearing pink shirts and flowered ties. I opened my own business at age 30 and went far.”

He was a men’s fashion designer, made a career of designing ties, is still currently a member of the Fashion Designers of America. His company was known as Michel Cravat.

Michel feels that he and Lou are not only lucky in having found love, compatibility and companionship in second marriages, but also by being able to live them here on the Island, which they both consider a “special place.”

“The level of comfort that we achieve, with each other, with this house and the antiques has nothing to do with money, it truly has to do with the comfort you feel within yourself. The main word is comfort, there is a comfort level that Shelter Island has offered us that you don’t find in the Hamptons, in Sag Harbor, on the North Shore, it’s really a spirit of comfort which is incredible.”

Last Christmas Eve, the family had a chimney fire and at midnight the Shelter Island Fire Department arrived in force, climbed up on the roof, put out the fire and cleaned out the flue and the fireplace while grandchildren, shivering outside on the lawn, worried exactly how Santa was going to manage.

The morning of the couples’ interview with the Reporter, Michel was in the IGA and noticed a man wearing an SIFD jacket. The fellow, when approached, identified himself simply as Peter when answering Michel’s question, which was how could he get in touch with the fire chief and thank him. “I say, ‘Oh my God, you were at my house on midnight on Christmas Eve’ and he says, ‘Yes I was, I was driving the truck and it was a little hard to make the curve.’ And I said, ‘You know I want to go to the station and I want to say thank you,’ and so he gives me the name of William Rowland” and writes the number down on a card.

“So I’m happy, I come home and I look at the card and it’s the card of Father Peter DeSanctis, from the Our Lady Of the Isle church in the Heights. So understated, so nice, so normal, cordial, made me comfortable, just says ‘Peter’ and he’s the father of the parish! This is the kind of story that you can’t make up.”

This is a couple that seems to love everything in sight — each other, their home, this Island and even the jazz (a favorite of Lou’s) at the Dory, which they listen to on summer evenings from their deck as it comes across the water. They even invite friends.