Island Calendar: Week of March 3, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m. on the lower level of St. Mary’s.

Exercise classes, Tuesday and Thursday at 8:15 a.m., Saturday at 9 a.m. $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 749-3082.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Kids Bowling, Legion Hall, Saturdays, 11a.m. to 2 p.m

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall, Tuesdays, 2 p.m.

Story Times for Tots, Stories & More, ages 3-5, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.; Story Time with Mollie Numark, Tuesdays, 11:20 a.m., ages 3-5. Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Monday through Saturday. (Monday, 2:30-4 p.m.; Tuesday & Thursday, 2:30-5 p.m.; Wednesday, 2:30-5:30 p.m; Friday & Saturday, 7 to 10:30 p.m. Legion Hall.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

Weed Whackers, invasive species removal, Mashomack Preserve, 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Bring work gloves. Call 749-1001.

Student Art Show, “Students Celebrate Favorite Books,” Shelter Island Library lower level, 4 to 7 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

Student Art Show, see above. 2 to 4 p.m.

‘Celebration of Life,’ the Cheryl Hannabury Memorial community cocktail party, Ram’s Head Inn, 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets cost $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Available at Casey’s Nail Salon and Chequit Inn. 749-0018.

MONDAY, MARCH 7

AARP Tax-Aide Program, Shelter Island Library, individual appointments between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Call 749-0042 to schedule.

TUESDAY, MARCH 8

Blood Pressure Screening, Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy, 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

The Pampered Chef, fundraiser sponsored by the Class of 2011, Home & Careers room at the Shelter Island School. 7 to 10 p.m. RSVP to Advisors Jacki Dunning, 749-0302, ext. 408, or Debbie Vecchio, ext. 403.

Adult computer class, Shelter Island Library, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Call 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

Advice on Spring Planting, Garden Club program with Garden Fusion’s Walter Gaipa. St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 12:30 p.m. Everyone welcome. (Board meeting at 9:30 am., regular business meeting at 11 a.m.)

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

After-school art program, Shelter Island Library, K through grade 5, 3 p.m.

Cookie drive, sponsored by “military moms.” Drop off for baked goods is the Youth Center, 5 to 7 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

March 7: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 7 p.m.

March 8: Taylor’s Island Committee, 9 a.m.

March 8: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

March 8: Planning Board, 7 p.m.