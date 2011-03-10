Island Calendar: Week of March 10, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m. on the lower level of St. Mary’s.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesday and Thursday at 8:15 a.m., Saturday at 9 a.m. $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 749-3082.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Kids Bowling, Legion Hall, Saturdays, 11a.m. to 2 p.m

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall, Tuesdays, 2 p.m.

Story Times for Tots, Stories & More, ages 3-5, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.; Story Time with Mollie Numark, Tuesdays, 11:20 a.m., ages 3-5. Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Monday through Saturday. (Monday, 2:30-4 p.m.; Tuesday & Thursday, 2:30-5 p.m.; Wednesday, 2:30-5:30 p.m; Friday & Saturday, 7 to 10:30 p.m. Legion Hall.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

After-school art program, Shelter Island Library, K through grade 5, 3 p.m.

Dungeons & Dragons, first meeting of new club at the Shelter Island Library, grades 9 to 12. Will meet on Fridays at 4 p.m.

Cookie drive, sponsored by “military moms.” Drop-off for baked goods is the Youth Center, 5 to 7 p.m.

Lasagne dinner, American Legion, Mitchell Post 281, 6:30 p.m. Free. Donations accepted for memorials.

Lip Sync Show, sponsored by the PTSA, school auditorium, 7 p.m. $7 for adults, $3 for students.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

Weed Whackers, invasive species removal, Mashomack Preserve, 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Bring work gloves. Call 749-1001.

Pinewood Derby, Shelter Island Cub Scouts, school gym, 3 p.m. Free.

MONDAY, MARCH 14

AARP Tax-Aide Program, Shelter Island Library, individual appointments between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Call 749-0042 to schedule.

Adult Computer Class, Shelter Island Library lower level, free. 3:30 to 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 15

American Legion corned beef dinner, 6:30 p.m. Legion members, auxiliary, boosters and friends, $15.

Movies @ the Library, “Charade,” library lower level, 7 p.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16

Cinema 114, “Leap Year,” Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m.

Legion Auxiliary, meeting, American Legion Hall, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

St. Patrick’s Day dinner, Our Lady of the Isle benefit for the Food Pantry, Two Ed’s, 5 to 8 p m., $20.

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

Weed Whackers, invasive species removal, Mashomack Preserve, 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Bring work gloves. Call 749-1001.

Friday Night Dialogues, Shelter Island Library lower level, 7 p.m. Speaker: author Anthony Brandt. Free. Refreshments.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

March 14: Library Board of Trustees, Library lower level, 7 p.m.

March 14: School Budget Workshop, Home and Careers Room, 7 p.m.

March 14: School Board meeting, School Library, 7:30 p.m.

March 14: Water Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

March 15: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

March 16: Deer & Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

March 16: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m.

March 18: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

March 19: Village of Dering Harbor, Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

March 19: Village of Dering Harbor, Architectural Review Board, Village Hall, 10:30 a.m.